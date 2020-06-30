Rolex Swan Cup 2020 opens a great regatta season for Nautor’s Swan

Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and Nautor’s Swan, together with its longstanding partner Rolex, are pleased to confirm the 2020 Rolex Swan Cup will take place from 7th to 13th September, in the amazing setting of Porto Cervo, Sardinia, in the full respect of the Govenment instructions for the safety and health of all participants.

Hosted biennially, in even years, in one of the most appealing venues in the world, the 21st edition of this unmissable regatta has all the ingredients to be spectacular: an international fleet, an array of passionate owners who are talented sailors, pros and amateurs, a stunning yacht club and a title sponsor, with over 60 years of committed involvement in the sport.

“The Rolex Swan Cup is one of the first sailing events after a season of forced rest and we are amazed by the response we’ve already had in terms of participation” Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice President states. “More than 50 yachts have already proceeded with registration, confirming that our owners are thrilled to participate in the regatta and they can’t wait to start racing again all together in Sardinia, celebrating their love for the sea, the sport of sailing and our brand.”

The teams attending the event are willing to enjoy an electrifying week of challenges, pacing themselves against their friends, and relaxing in the Sardinian paradise with their families and guests.

The regatta, which will prove again to be one of the most awaited and spectacular experiences in the sailing panorama, is a showcase of all the Swan yachts built over the years, which will be divided into different classes: Swan Maxi Class (60ft and above), Swan Grand Prix Class (60 ft and below), Sparkman & Stephens Class, and the Swan One Design Classes (ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 42, Swan 45 and ClubSwan 50).

The Rolex Swan Cup is a tradition, a weeklong feast of sportsmanship, camaraderie and spirited racing.

SWAN ONE DESIGN WORLDS 2020

The first the edition of Swan One Design Worlds has been confirmed from October 13th to 17th in the charming venue and challenging waters of Marina di Scarlino, Tuscany. This will be a true celebration of One Design, where the ClubSwan 50 and Swan 45 World Championship titles, together with the ClubSwan 42 and ClubSwan 36 European Championship title will be awarded, after 4 days of intensive racing

THE 2021 NATIONS LEAGUE CALENDAR

The 2021 One Design Calendar has been formalized with 5 exciting appointments:

Act #1 – Marina di Scarlino (ITA), May 25th -29th

(for ClubSwan 50 and ClubSwan 36 ONLY)

Act #2 – Costa Smeralda (ITA), June 29th – July 3rd

Act #3 – Copa del Rey, Palma de Mallorca (SPA), August 2nd – 7th

Act #4 – The Nations Trophy, Palma de Mallorca (SPA), Sept 14th – 18th

The second edition of Swan One Design Worlds will be held in St. Tropez (FRA) from October 19th – 23rd

The teams will have the chance to meet and train for the regattas, participating to a warm up event, which will be hosted at Marina di Scarlino between the end of March and April

Moreover, the Nations League North Europe will be held during the Nord Stream Race (Kiel, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, St. Petersburg in June/July 2021). Each leg hosted by the very best yacht clubs in each country to ensure the highest level of racing and lovely social settings.

