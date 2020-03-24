Dichiarazione congiunta delle associazioni europee su COVID-19: i trasporti ci fanno andare avanti

Premesso che

Il settore dei trasporti ha un ruolo cruciale da svolgere nella fornitura di beni, in particolare medicinali, dispositivi medici, alimenti e altre merci essenziali necessarie per superare questa crisi.

E che anche il settore dei trasporti si rivela uno strumento vitale in questi tempi in cui molti cittadini europei sono limitati nella loro mobilità.

Le sottoscritte associazioni europee che rappresentano i trasporti, i gestori dell’infrastruttura, gli operatori, i lavoratori in tutti i modi di trasporto e la logistica, gli appaltatori, gli enti locali e regionali, i fornitori di servizi logistici, i caricatori, gli utenti e i fornitori di attrezzature nel settore marittimo, portuale, delle vie navigabili interne, delle ferrovie, delle strade, i settori ciclistico, aeronautico e intermodale, nonché le industrie e le società di supporto, approvano congiuntamente la seguente dichiarazione:

Evidenziare il ruolo chiave che i trasporti e la logistica svolgono per la fornitura di beni essenziali in questo periodo critico: sottolineare che le infrastrutture di trasporto sono al riguardo infrastrutture critiche;

Mostrare rispetto e sostegno a tutti i lavoratori della catena di approvvigionamento che consentono la continuità dei servizi di trasporto, la circolazione delle merci e delle merci essenziali, nonché il rimpatrio dei cittadini bloccati e svolgono quindi un ruolo importante nell’aiutare i cittadini europei a superare questo crisi;

Invitare gli Stati membri a consentire l’attraversamento graduale delle frontiere per il trasporto di merci, sia all’interno dell’UE che con paesi terzi, a tale riguardo sostiene pienamente la creazione di corsie di trasporto verdi in coordinamento con le parti interessate dei trasporti;

Sostenere le misure e le azioni intraprese a livello dell’UE e dai governi nazionali per contenere la diffusione di COVID-19 e invitare gli Stati membri a coordinare la loro risposta al COVID-19 e a seguire gli orientamenti della Commissione europea in materia di gestione delle frontiere;

Ribadire l’importanza di proteggere la salute e la sicurezza dei lavoratori dei trasporti, in particolare mediante dispositivi di protezione individuale, nonché l’accesso a strutture sanitarie, alimenti e bevande pulite e disinfettate;

Sottolineare che i settori dei trasporti e della logistica sono basati su una forza lavoro fisica e invitano la Commissione europea e gli Stati membri a facilitarne la mobilità, compreso il rimpatrio della forza lavoro nel settore dei trasporti;

Esortare i responsabili politici ad assistere il settore dei trasporti pesantemente colpito nella sua ripresa, a garantire la connettività futura sia per i passeggeri che per le merci e a rivitalizzare le arterie del mercato interno non appena la crisi sarà terminata.

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic and governments worldwide have taken wide-ranging measures to contain the spread of the virus. The transport sector has a crucial role to play in the supply of goods, in particular medicines, medical devices, food and other essential commodities needed to overcome this crisis. The transport sector also proves to be a vital instrument in these times where many European citizens are restricted in their mobility.

The undersigned European associations representing transport, infrastructure managers, operators, workers in all transport modes and logistics, contractors, local and regional authorities, logistics service providers, shippers, users and equipment suppliers in the maritime, port, inland waterways, railways, road, cycling, aviation and intermodal sectors, as well as supporting industries and companies, jointly endorse the following statement: 

Highlight the key role transport and logistics are playing for the supply of essential goods in this critical period: stress that transport infrastructure is in this respect critical infrastructure; 

Show their respect and support to all workers in the supply chain enabling the continuity of transport services, the movement of goods and essential commodities, as well as the repatriation of stranded citizens, and thus playing a major role in helping the European citizens to overcome this crisis; 

Call on the Member States to enable smooth border crossings for freight transport, both intra-EU and with third countries, in this respect fully support the establishment of green freight lanes in coordination with the concerned transport stakeholders; 

Support the measures and actions taken on EU-level and by national governments to contain the spread of COVID-19 and call on the Members States to coordinate their response to the COVID-19 and to follow the European Commission’s guidelines on border management; 

Reiterate the importance of protecting the health and safety of transport workers, notably through personal protective equipment, as well as access to clean and disinfected sanitary facilities, food and drinks; 

Highlight that the transport and logistics sectors are based on a physical work force and call on the European Commission and the Member States to facilitate its mobility, including repatriation of the transport work force;

Urge the policy makers to assist the heavily affected transport sector in its recovery, to ensure future connectivity for both passengers and freight, and to revitalise the arteries of the internal market as soon as the crisis is over.



A4E – Airlines for Europe; AIM – European Brands Association; ALICE – European Technology Platform; BPO – Baltic Ports Organisation; ARDAN – Solutions for innovation; CER – Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies; CLECAT – European Association for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services; COCERAL – European association for trade in cereals, rice, feedstuffs, oilseeds, olive oil, oils and fats and agrosupply; EBU – European Barge Union; ECASBA – European Community Association of Shipbrokers and Agents; ECSA – European Community Shipowners’ Associations; EFIP – European Federation of Inland Ports; EIM – European Rail Infrastructure Managers; EMPA – European Maritime Pilots’ Association; ERFA – European Rail Freight Association; ESC – European Shippers’ Council; ESO – European Skippers’ Organisation; ESPO – European Sea Ports Organisation; ETF – European Transport Workers’ Federation; EuDA – European Dredging Association; FEPORT – Federation of Private Port Operators and Terminals; FERRMED – Association to improve Railfreight Transportation; FTA – Leading UK logistics; INE – Inland Navigation Europe; IWI – Inland Waterways International; IWT – European Inland Waterway Transport Platform; POLIS – European Cities and Regions Networking for Innovative Transport Solutions; SEA EUROPE – the voice of civil and naval (maritime technology) industries in Europe; UETR – European Road Haulers Association; UIP – International Union of Wagon Keepers; UIRR – International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport; UNIFE – The European Rail Supply Industry Association; UNISTOCK – European association of professional portside storekeepers for agribulk commodities.

