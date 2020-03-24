ICS E IAPH scrivono ai leader del G20

La lettera congiunta che l’International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) e l’International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) hanno scritto ai leader del G20 invitandoli ad agire rapidamente per proteggere le catene di approvvigionamento globali dall’impatto di COVID-19

Nella lettera aperta, le due organizzazioni che rappresentano l’industria marittima globale e i porti del mondo sottolineano che: “In questo momento di crisi globale, è più importante che mai mantenere aperte le catene di approvvigionamento e non fermare il commercio marittimo e i trasporti”.

È quindi di fondamentale importanza che la leadership del G20 chieda un approccio coordinato da parte dei governi, lavorando in collaborazione con le agenzie delle Nazioni unite competenti, come l’Imo e l’OMS.

La lettera evidenzia anche che “Il 90% del commercio globale è trasportato da navi mercantili, che spostano il cibo, l’energia e le materie prime del mondo, così come i beni e componenti fabbricati – tra cui forniture mediche di vitale importanza e molti prodotti venduti nei supermercati, articoli necessari (a causa del complesso catene di approvvigionamento) per la conservazione di molti posti di lavoro nel settore manifatturiero, senza i quali la società moderna non può funzionare.

La lettera congiunta è stata inviata ai leader dei paesi del G20 e agli organi delle Nazioni Unite prima del vertice straordinario del G20 convocato oggi per giovedì 26 marzo 2020.

Guy Platten, segretario generale dell’ICS ha dichiarato: “Lo shipping è la linfa vitale del mondo. Senza il trasporto efficiente e sicuro di cibo, forniture mediche, materie prime e carburante, i paesi potrebbero trovarsi in una situazione ancora più difficile di quella che stiamo affrontando tutti. Abbiamo bisogno che le nazioni, guidate dal G20, lavorino insieme affinché siano attuate in modo coordinato le restrizioni per proteggerci tutti da COVID-19. Abbiamo bisogno di orientamenti pragmatici, basati sulla scienza e armonizzati per il settore marittimo globale che garantiscano la consegna sicura delle merci sulle quali tutti faremo affidamento nei prossimi mesi. Questa è una semplice richiesta che può offrire una vittoria per tutti. ”

Patrick Verhoeven, amministratore delegato della International Association of Ports and Harbors ha aggiunto: “Sebbene l’obiettivo primario della protezione della salute pubblica non debba essere messo in pericolo in alcun modo, i porti devono rimanere pienamente operativi con tutti i loro servizi regolari in atto, garantendo la completa funzionalità delle catene di approvvigionamento. I governi dovrebbero supportare spedizionieri, porti e operatori dei trasporti nel fare tutto il possibile per consentire il trasporto di merci in entrata e in uscita dai porti in modo che cibo, medicine e altre forniture vitali continuino a raggiungere persone in tutto il mondo”.

Joint call for the G20 to support the maritime sector and global supply chains

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) have joined forces to call on G20 leaders to act quickly to protect global supply chains from the impact of COVID-19. In an open letter the two organisations representing the global shipping industry and the worlds ports and harbours set out that:

“In this time of global crisis, it is more important than ever to keep supply chains open and maritime trade and transport moving. Leadership from the G20 in calling for a co-ordinated approach by governments, working in conjunction with the UN International Maritime Organization, WHO, and other relevant agencies is therefore of the utmost importance.”

The letter also highlighted that around:

“90% of global trade is transported by commercial shipping, which moves the world’s food, energy and raw materials, as well as manufactured goods and components – including vital medical supplies and many products sold in supermarkets, items that are necessary (due to complex supply chains) for the preservation of many jobs in manufacturing – without which modern society simply cannot function.”

The joint letter has been sent to G20 government leaders and UN bodies ahead of their extraordinary G20 summit on Tuesday, 24 June 2020.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

“Shipping is the lifeblood of the world. Without the efficient and safe transportation of food, medical supplies, raw materials and fuel, countries could face an even more difficult situation than the one we are all facing. We need nations, led by the G20, to work together to provide coordinated rather than kneejerk restrictions to protect us all from COVID-19. We need pragmatic, science-based and harmonised guidance for the global maritime sector that ensures the safe delivery of the goods that we are all going to rely upon in the coming months. This is a simple ask that can deliver a winwin for all.”

Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director of the International Association of Ports and Harbors added:

“Whilst the primary objective of protecting public health should not be jeopardised in any way, ports must remain fully operational with all their regular services in place, guaranteeing complete functionality of supply chains. Governments should support shipping, ports and transport operators in doing everything possible to allow transport of goods in and out of ports so that food, medicine and other vital supplies will continue to reach people worldwide.”

KEEPING GLOBAL MARITIME TRADE MOVING THROUGHOUT THE COVID-19 CRISIS

TO: GOVERNMENTS ATTENDING THE G20 MEETING ON COVID-19 ON TUESDAY 24 MARCH

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold it is vital that all governments keep maritime trade moving by continuing to allow commercial ships access to ports worldwide.

We are writing on behalf of the International Chamber Shipping (ICS), which represents the world’s national shipowners’ associations and over 80% of the world’s merchant shipping tonnage, and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) which speaks for the global port industry.

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold, it is important for G20 Governments to fully understand that around 90% of global trade is transported by commercial shipping, which moves the world’s food, energy and raw materials, as well as manufactured goods and components – including vital medical supplies and many products sold in supermarkets, items that are necessary (due to complex supply chains) for the preservation of many jobs in manufacturing – without which modern society simply cannot function.

In this time of global crisis, it is more important than ever to keep supply chains open and maritime trade and transport moving. Leadership from the G20 in calling for a co-ordinated approach by governments, working in conjunction with the UN International Maritime Organization, WHO, and other relevant agencies is therefore of the utmost importance.

We therefore call on the G20 to highlight the critical importance of this issue, ideally by including a short reference to this matter in any communiqué issued in connection with the meeting on 24 March.

Yours faithfully

