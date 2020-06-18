ECSa-European Shipowners Associations: “ Il trasporto marittimo e la fluidità del commercio UE-Regno Unito dipendono da un accordo globale da concludere rapidamente”

Scritto da Redazione Europa, Italia, Nautica, News, Porti, Trasporti

A seguito della votazione plenaria odierna al Parlamento europeo sulle raccomandazioni sulle future relazioni UE-Regno Unito, l’ECSA ribadisce la posizione dell’industria marittima europea e chiede un’azione urgente: tutte le parti dovrebbero evitare a tutti i costi uno scenario senza accordi.

“L’ECSA esprime profonda preoccupazione per la fine incombente del periodo di negoziazione e per la mancanza di progressi nelle discussioni”, ha commentato Martin Dorsman, segretario generale dell’ECSA.

“I recenti colloqui tra l’UE e il Regno Unito non hanno prodotto i risultati tanto attesi. Speriamo che dopo la riunione ad Alto Livello di lunedì scorso su un accordo per un ritmo accelerato dei negoziati porti finalmente ai progressi necessari e accolga pienamente il voto di oggi al Parlamento europeo che ha raccomandato un accordo globale che includa le preoccupazioni fondamentali del settore marittimo europeo. ”

Il prossimo Accordo di Libero Scambio (free trade agreement) dovrebbe includere necessariamente il trasporto marittimo in quanto il settore è fondamentale per garantire che le relazioni commerciali UE-Regno Unito possano essere di fatto realizzate. L’Accordo di Libero Scambio dovrebbe includere anche:

Accesso reciproco al mercato per i trasporti internazionali, il cabotaggio e i mercati offshore

Fluidità del commercio

Libera circolazione dei marittimi e dei lavoratori a terra, nonché dei passeggeri

Una parità di condizioni nelle misure fiscali, ambientali, sociali e normative

Allo stesso tempo, l’ECSA chiede un forte dialogo marittimo UE-Regno Unito come piattaforma per discutere approcci comuni alle politiche marittime nonché, per quanto riguarda il quadro politico globale, dell’IMO, dell’OCSE, dell’ILO e dell’OMC.

“L’industria è fermamente convinta che uno scenario difficile o senza accordi nel gennaio 2021 debba essere evitato a tutti i costi. Qualora un ALS non fosse realizzabile in un arco di tempo così limitato, entrambe le parti dovrebbero già cercare soluzioni pragmatiche e flessibili per sostenere le imprese e la regolare prosecuzione degli scambi, con il minor numero possibile di ostacoli alle frontiere marittime dell’UE e del Regno Unito “, ha concluso Dorsman.

—————————————————————————–

ECSA: Shipping and the fluidity of EU-UK trade depend on a comprehensive agreement to be concluded rapidly

Following the plenary vote in the European Parliament today on the recommendations on the future EU-UK relations, ECSA reiterates the position of the European shipping industry and calls for urgent action: all parties should avoid at all costs a no-deal scenario.

“ECSA expresses deep concern for the looming end of the negotiation period and the reported lack of progress in the discussions so far,” commented Martin Dorsman, ECSA’s Secretary General.

“The recent talks between the EU and the UK did not produce the much-awaited results. We hope the agreement at the High Level meeting last Monday for an accelerated pace of the negotiations will finally deliver the needed progress and fully welcome today’s vote at the European Parliament that recommends a comprehensive agreement that includes the fundamental concerns of the European shipping industry.”

This forthcoming free trade agreement should necessarily include maritime transport as the sector is key to ensuring that close EU-UK trade relations can be de facto carried out. The FTA should also cover:

Reciprocal market access for international transport, cabotage and offshore markets

Fluidity of trade

Free movement of seafarers and onshore workers, as well as passengers

A level playing field in the fiscal, environmental, social and other regulatory measures

Simultaneously, ECSA is calling for a strong EU-UK maritime dialogue as a platform to discuss common approaches to shipping policies, as well as with regard to the global policy framework of the IMO, the OECD, the ILO and the WTO.

“The industry is adamant that a hard or no-deal scenario in January 2021 is to be avoided at all costs. Should an FTA not be achievable within such a limited timeframe, both sides should already look for pragmatic and flexible solutions to support businesses and the smooth continuation of trade, with as few barriers at the EU and UK sea borders as possible,” concluded Mr Dorsman.

Leggi anche: