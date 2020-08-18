New container service to the Port of Gothenburg

Scritto da Redazione Infrastrutture, Internazionale, Logistica, News, Porti, Trasporti

On 31 July, the shipping company CMA CGM launched a new container service, adding a new link between Gothenburg and Hamburg. The new service includes calls at Gothenburg every Friday, initially using a vessel with a capacity of over 1,000 TEUs.

“CMA CGM is a leading worldwide shipping group, and this is yet another step in our ongoing strategy for the Swedish market. The launch of this new service will enhance the potential for Sweden to link into our extensive global service network,” said Linus Ljungmark, General Manager at CMA CGM Scandinavia.

The service will be operated under the name Scandinavian Shuttle Service, departing from Gothenburg every Friday, and arriving in Hamburg the following Sunday/Monday. Initially, the vessel Aries J, with a capacity of over 1,000 TEUs, will be used.

“We are extremely pleased to see that CMA CGM is continuing to invest offensively, and particularly so as it has chosen the Port of Gothenburg as a focal point. The Port acquires a new service which will broaden our offering even further, opening up new potential for Swedish industry to reach its global markets,” said Claes Sundmark,” Vice President, Business Area Container, RoRo & Rail at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

CMA CGM – one the world’s largest container lines – is part of the shipping company alliance “Ocean Alliance” along with Cosco, Evergreen, and OOCL.

Fact file: Port of Gothenburg

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in the Nordic region. 30 per cent of Swedish foreign trade passes through the Port of Gothenburg as well as half of all container traffic.

The Port of Gothenburg is the only port in Sweden with the capacity to receive the world’s largest container vessels and has the broadest range of shipping routes within and outside Europe. The 25 rail shuttles that depart each day mean that companies throughout Sweden and Norway have a direct, environmentally smart link to the largest port in the Nordic region. The Port of Gothenburg has terminals for oil, cars, ro-ro, containers and passengers.

www.portofgothenburg.com

Leggi anche: