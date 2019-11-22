Accordo siglato tra FIV e Shanghai Wispark Sports

Scritto da Redazione Altro, Internazionale, News, Sport

La Federazione Italiana Vela e Shanghai Wispark Sports hanno firmato una lettera di intenti per la diffusione del marchio e delle attività FIV in Asia.

In particolare, Shanghai Wispark Sports avrà i diritti esclusivi per promuovere il logo, le notizie, le foto e i video federali, gestendo anche i profili social che riporteranno alla FIV in Asia. Questo accordo prevede anche la ricerca di partner, inclusi sponsor e governi.

Per rafforzare questo legame, saranno organizzati eventi e gare che prevedono il coinvolgimento di atleti federali.

“Lo sport è il nostro amore e il nostro sogno, dal 2001 ci occupiamo delle attività sportive cinesi e abbiamo creato innumerevoli eventi sportivi meravigliosi. – afferma Vivien Tsui, direttore generale Business Development di Wispark Sports, arrivato in Italia per firmare l’accordo – Speriamo di portare felicità e stile nello sport con professionalità e tecnologia e lasciare che lo spirito sportivo positivo penetri nelle vite e nei cuori di tutti “.

“Dopo aver supportato Clipper China, Wispark Sports continuerà a supportare la promozione della cultura velica in Cina”, afferma Frank Shen, fondatore e CEO di Wispark Sports, “Siamo felici di formare collaborazioni e comunicazioni con i principali paesi velici del mondo per contribuire a varie aree della vela .”

Il presidente Ettorre specifica che “per la Federazione Italiana Vela è un altro passo fondamentale di apertura verso una nazione, la Cina, e soprattutto verso il continente asiatico, che ci permetterà di diffondere la cultura del mare, le capacità organizzative dei nostri club e l’eccellenza della vela italiana in vista dell’avvicinamento della squadra olimpica di Tokyo. Implica un intenso coinvolgimento di comunicazione, promozione e marketing. ”

Informazioni su Wispark Sports:

Shanghai Wispark Sports è una delle principali società sportive in Cina. Si è concentrata in importanti eventi sportivi e gare professionistiche dal 2001, servendo clienti tra cui: Nike, NBA, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Garmin, HSBC, Ferrari, Tencent, Alibaba, etc. L’anno scorso, Wispark ha supportato l’industria nautica in Asia creando la joint venture Clipper China insieme a Clipper Ventures PLC nel Regno Unito.

Agreement signed between FIV and Shanghai Wispark Sports

The Italian Sailing Federation and Shanghai Wispark Sports signed a letter of intent for the dissemination of the brand and FIV activities in Asia.

Specifically, Shanghai Wispark Sports will have the exclusive rights to promote the federal logo, news, photos and videos, also managing social profiles that will report to FIV in Asia. This agreement also provides for the search for partnerships, including sponsors and governmental ones.

To strengthen this bond, events and competitions will be organized that involve the involvement of federal athletes.

“Sport is our love and our dream, since 2001 we have been taking care of Chinese sporting activities and we have created countless wonderful sporting events. – says Vivien Tsui, General Manager Business Development of Wispark Sports, arrived in Italy to sign the agreement – We hope to bring happiness and style in sport with professionalism and technology and let the positive sporting spirit penetrate into the lives and hearts of all. ”

“After supporting Clipper China, Wispark Sports will continue to support to promote the sailing culture in China.” says Frank Shen, Found and CEO of Wispark Sports, “We are happy to form collaborations and communications with the top sailing countries in the world to contribute to various areas of sailing”

The President Ettorre specifies “For the Italian Sailing Federation it is another fundamental step of opening towards a nation, China, and above all towards the Asian continent that will allow us to spread the culture of the sea, the organizational capacities of our clubs and the excellence of the Italian sail ahead of the approach of the Olympic team in Tokyo. It will involve intense communication, promotion and marketing involvement. ”

About Wispark Sports:

Shanghai Wispark Sports is one of the top sports companies in China. It has focused in major sports events and professional races since 2001, serving client including: Nike, NBA, Coke, Budweiser, Garmin, HSBC, Ferrari, Tencent, Alibaba, et. Last year, Wispark has been supporting sailing industry in Asia by creating the joint venture – Clipper China together with Clipper Ventures PLC in UK.

Leggi anche: