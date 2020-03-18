ACWS SARDEGNA – CAGLIARI: DECISIONE DELL’AMERICA’S CUP ARBITRATION PANEL

Cagliari-A seguito del ricorso presentato da parte del New York Yacht Club / American Magic all’America’s Cup Arbitration Panel in merito alla sua partecipazione alle America’s Cup World Series Sardegna – Cagliari e alle successive risposte del COR 36, del Defender e di INEOS Team UK, il Panel ha pubblicato oggi la decisione di seguito riassunta.

A causa della pandemia Coronavirus e delle misure restrittive imposte da vari governi, il Panel ha riconosciuto che è oggettivamente impossibile organizzare le ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari dal 23 al 26 aprile 2020, e ha annullato l’evento, sollevando l’organizzatore e i concorrenti dagli obblighi previsti dal Protocollo.

Il Panel ha anche stabilito di non avere il potere di posporre le ACWS Sardegna-Cagliari ad altra data, né di imporre l’organizzazione di ulteriori eventi ACWS, e nemmeno di imporre periodi di “blackout” dell’attività velica che non sono previsti dal Protocollo, in quanto l’Arbitration Panel non ha il potere di cambiare il Protocollo.

Uno spostamento delle ACWS Sardegna-Cagliari ad altra data sarebbe quindi possibile unicamente con l’accordo tra il Challenger of Record e il Defender.

Non essendo il Defender disposto ad accettare un cambiamento di data delle ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari, l’evento è ora definitivamente annullato.

Per leggere la decisione completa ACAP36/07 clicca qui: https://bit.ly/33tHnen

ACWS SARDEGNA – CAGLIARI AMERICA’S CUP ARBITRATION PANEL’S DECISION

Cagliari – Following the submission to the America’s Cup Arbitration Panel by the New York Yacht Club / American Magic regarding its participation in the ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari and the subsequent responses of COR 36, the Defender and INEOS Team UK, the Panel published today its decision, summarised as follows.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures imposed by various governments the Panel has decided that it has become objectively impossible to hold the ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari event from the 23rd to the 26th of April 2020 and has cancelled the event, relieving the competitors and the organizers from their obligations arising out from the Protocol.

The Panel has also decided that it does not have the power to postpone the ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari, to impose the organization of additional ACWS events or to rule that any sailing blackouts not provided for in the Protocol should occur, since it does not have the power to change the Protocol.

A postponement of the ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari could therefore only be achieved with the mutual agreement of the Challenger of Record and the Defender. As the Defender was not prepared to agree to a change of date of the ACWS Sardinia-Cagliari, the event is now definitely cancelled.

For the complete decision ACAP36/07 click here: https://bit.ly/33tHnen

