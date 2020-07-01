Swan 98 Live Streaming Press ConferenceAltro, Eventi, Internazionale, News, Regate, Sport mercoledì, luglio 1st, 2020
Nautor’s Swan is glad to invite you to the Swan 98 Live Streaming Press Conference on July 15th at 3pm CET, please find the Save the Date below.
Please confirm your attendance and an email with the link to connect will be sent in the next days.
