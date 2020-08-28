ROLEX SWAN CUP: CANCELLED

In light of the significant increase in the infection curve and several outbreaks in the Costa Smeralda area and in Porto Cervo in particular, in order to protect the safety and health of our guests, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has decided – with the support of Nautor’s Swan and Rolex – to cancel the Rolex Swan Cup, scheduled from September 7th to 13th.

The public health situation in the area has considerably worsened and has rendered ineffectual the efforts made to make the event possible while safeguarding everyone’s wellbeing.

