ClubSwan 80: Born to change the Maxi Yachts World

THE PROJECT

“We’d like to introduce a new concept into the world of Maxis and invigorate Owner participation on an international level. That’s the reason why we have created a new ClubSwan 80 and put together the most brilliant minds in the yachting industry, working with the aim to evolve the accepted principles in the sailing world”.

This is how Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice President, wants to introduce the new project of ClubSwan 80, currently under construction, to the world, highlighting once again how Nautor’s ClubSwan Yachts division is proving to offer a range of yachts based upon values of style, speed, innovation, technology and competitive sailing potential.

After the great success achieved by the technologically advanced ClubSwan 36, the ClubSwan 50 which marked the start of a new era in the One Design panorama and the new Super Maxi ClubSwan 125 ready to hit the water next spring and conceived to beat all world records, Nautor’s Swan is expanding the ClubSwan family with another exceptional project, which will prove to be once again both technologically advanced and radical against the maxi sailing yachts’ history and to complete the ClubSwan Yachts range.

The brief at the heart of the new project was to create a maxi yacht for real time racing: identical yachts, modern, fast and fun to compete with the same equivalent features, relying on the owner’s abilities at the helm.

The controlled running costs, together with the exhilarating performances and light displacement make this yacht a dream for every sailor.

For the construction of the ClubSwan 80, Nautor’s Swan has teamed up with Persico Marine, based in Nembro, an international shipyard renowned worldwide for its expertise in building high performance yachts.

Persico is putting to good advantage its know-how acquired from the series production of VO65s and larger advanced high-performance one-design boats currently sailing. Moreover, on the subject of state-of-the-art one-design yachts, Persico Marine is the Official Supplier of the famous foil arms for the next America’s Cup, to be held in Auckland in 2021. These parts, which are used to keep the AC75s up on their foils, have been supplied to all teams and are absolutely identical in all respects.

Nautor’s Swan, Juan Kouyoumdjian and Persico Marine, together with selected experts in different fields (Vittorio Volonté for the project management, Giovanni Belgrano for the engineering, Scott Ferguson for the Rig Design and Nauta Design for the Interiors,) have been working very hard to design and develop this new performance boat:

“When I started working on the projects of ClubSwan Yachts with Nautor I felt ecstatic. Designing pure racers which are highly technological and advanced is something unique. When we started talking about a model which could raise the bar in the sailing world in order to turn the maxi sailing yachts around, we all knew that an eighty-footer was the right way to go. Working with Vittorio, Giovanni, Scott and Persico’s team is something that it’s difficult to explain. It’s like pushing ourselves over the limits learning from different experiences, approaches and ideas. That’s innovation!”

“We are very honored to cooperate with Nautor’s Swan and Juan K in the construction of the ClubSwan 80. With this significant collaboration, we will continue to expand and to enhance our production technology, allowing for the greatest versatility in the design and engineering of high performance yachts,” Marcello Persico, CEO of Persico Marine, said.

The hull yacht is being built in carbon engineered by Pure.

The hull shape has been intensively tested by Juan Yacht Design’s own C.F.D. department to reward each owner with the best performances combined with optimum control while racing inshore around the cans as well as offshore for the major maxi events.

Some technical details:

LOA = 23,99 m

LWL = 23,89 m

BEAM = 6,00 m

CANTING LIFTING KEEL:

DRAFT keel down = 6,30 m

DRAFT keel up = 4,50 m

SAIL AREA upwind (Main + 100% Foretriangle) = 440 m²

HIGH MODULUS CARBON MAST AND BOOM

RETRACTABLE CARBON BOWSPRIT

TWIN RUDDERS

RETRACTABLE DRIVE SYSTEM

INTERNAL SPINNAKER RETRIEVING SYSTEM

THE CLASS

Amid the scenery of the current America’s Cup where technology is taken to extremes – and therefore reachable only by a few top guns – Nautor, with the ClubSwan Yacht division aims to convert this trend into an offer that is more balanced and tangible for an extensive number of sailors.

The ClubSwan 80 class, wishfully debuting at the Maxi Rolex Cup in 2022 with three yachts, will join the established OD racing program the Finnish brand has developed for its owners – offering them the full sailing experience, made up of dedicated racing circuits, support on the water with a dedicated race management, led by Federico Michetti, Head of One Design Sports Activities and ashore with a full service team and the implementation of a system of fleet performance data analysis -treating worldwide ClubSwan Owners to a unique sail racing experience.

Nautor’s Swan One-design is real fun racing, a rational and cost effective proposition, both for the management of the racing program and the original investment in the yacht, which better maintains its value over the years. With the owners at the helm, as one of the founding principles, and the boats all of the same type, we have created a winning formula, keeping the competition friendly and with a gentleman-like spirit. Moreover, getting the right balance between fun and close competition is what makes an event successful.

Nautor’s Swan has, for a long time, felt it important to ensure that owners are offered the best possible environment in which to compete. Location, organization, race management and shore side activities are the four criteria on which Swan regattas have been built so successfully.

The ClubSwan Yacht family is not stopping here – in fact to complete the full range, a project of 6X feet is already on the drawing board.

