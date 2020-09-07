UNFURL YOUR SAILS FOR THE FIRST EVER SWAN TUSCANY CHALLENGE

Marina di Scarlino, September 9th – 12th



After the recent news about regatta and boat shows cancellation and restrictions due to the second wave of the pandemic in certain areas of the world, Nautor’s Swan has proactively decided to host an alternative event for those eager sailors wanting to get back on the water, in the secure and controlled environment of Marina di Scarlino.

The Swan Tuscany Challenge will offer a way to get back to sea hoist sails for four days of racing with fun, excitement and obviously strong competition in the beautiful setting of the Tuscan waters. The event will host Nautor Swan’s racing community within a positive, competitive and diverting environment which is also mindful of best-practice safety protocols to protect the health of all those involved.

Twenty One Design Yachts across four classes, namely ClubSwan 50, Swan 45, ClubSwan 42 and ClubSwan 36, have confirmed their attendance to take part in this first edition of the Swan Tuscany Challenge, taking place from September 9th to 12th. The event, part of The Nations League Mediterranean, is a lead-in to one of the most awaited racing excitements of the year: The Swan One Design World,s to be held in the same venue from October 13th to 17th.

An array of the top talented athletes in sailing is joining the Scarlino Tuscany Challenge: Markus Wieser and Michele Ivaldi, namely tactician and navigator on ClubSwan 50 Hatari, debuting at this event; Giovanni Cassinari will be the Mainsail Trimmer of ClubSwan 36 Sixth Sense, after his experience during the America’s Cup; the widely-decorated Jochen Schueman and Tommaso Chieffi will be respectively on board ClubSwan 50 OneGroup and ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone.

“The Swan Tuscany Challenge was conceived as an alternative for those boats that committed and planned to participate in the Rolex Swan Cup in Porto Cervo, to avoid the disappointment that the cancellation might have caused.

I really appreciate particularly how Marina di Scarlino together with the ClubSwan Swan Racing Office created and organized the Swan Tuscany Challenge in less than a day, giving the boats and the crews the opportunity to compete in such a challenging event.

It is an element of personal pride both for Nautor’s Swan, for its ability in being always very close to its owners’ needs, with a global vision and action, and for the Marina di Scarlino which confirms its vocation as an important player in the world of sailing competition supported by its qualified organization”, states Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice-President.

A special thanks goes to the technical partners of the Regatta: SEASE, North Sails, Quantum Sails, UYN, Garmin, Gottifredi Maffioli.

