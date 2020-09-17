Annullamento Gara internazionale di canoa velocità (25-26-27 settembre) e conferma Campionati Regionali e CanoaGiovani (27 settembre 2020)

Tutto è pronto e tutto è stato programmato ma l’alterazione della stagione sportiva prodotta dagli effetti dell’emergenza Covid-19 ha innescato differenti concause (calendari agonistici stravolti, minore disponibilità economica dei club, rischi e paure legate alla pandemia, concomitanze con altri eventi). Alla chiusura delle iscrizioni della gara internazionale di canoa velocità, cioè dieci giorni prima dell’evento come previsto da regolamento internazionale, ci sono 150 partecipanti, di cui 90 provenienti da 15 club italiani e 60 provenienti da 6 Nazioni, tra Team e club stranieri (Slovenia, Francia, Croazia, Olanda, Austria e Ungheria).

“La volontà di realizzare l’evento c’è ancora tutta ma questa gara internazionale, abituata ad ospitare anche 700 partecipanti, non avrebbe senso con numeri così ridotti” – questa la prima dichiarazione dell’organizzatore Andrea Bedin. “Non è sempre semplice annullare un evento, in particolare dopo aver lavorato e investito molto, ma bisogna avere il coraggio di guardare alla realtà”. “Questo evento non è solo una manifestazione di prestigio che, insieme alla realizzazione degli Europei nel 2018 e all’assegnazione dei Mondiali 2023, sta portando il nome di Auronzo di Cadore e del Veneto in tutto il mondo: è un evento che richiede molti investimenti economici e di risorse umane perché si crei un ritorno sul territorio in termini di turismo, crescita del tessuto sociale e valorizzazione del territorio, in particolare con questo bellissimo sport all’aria aperta”. “Purtroppo siamo un’altra vittima degli effetti indiretti del Covid-19 ma è un nostro dovere, come organizzatori e maggiormente come educatori, andare avanti” – conclude Bedin. Domenica 27 settembre 2020 si disputeranno i Campionati Regionali mt. 1000 e CanoaGiovani (dai 9 ai 14 anni) mt. 2000 e saremo pronti ad accogliere tutti i giovani canoisti e le famiglie dei club del Veneto, e aperta alla partecipazione degli altri club italiani e dei Paesi stranieri vicini.

Dichiarazione del Sindaco di Auronzo di Cadore, Tatiana Pais Becher

“Dover annullare un evento così importante e su cui nutriamo molte aspettative, come Amministrazione e come Paese, non è sempre facile”. Sono anch’io dell’avviso che una versione ristretta della gara internazionale di canoa, specialmente con il lustro e la partecipazione che sono stati raggiunti negli ultimi anni, non sia una soluzione congeniale”. “Ringrazio gli organizzatori perché attuando una buona politica di anticipo delle iscrizioni, ci permetteranno di risparmiare numerose risorse economiche che sarebbero state investite nell’evento e che potranno essere destinate per altre finalità”. “Questa sarebbe stata la 40sima edizione e l’organizzazione aveva già predisposto anche una raccolta storica delle immagini dell’evento: la proporremo per l’edizione del 2021 che rappresenterà il primo test event per la realizzazione dei Campionati Mondiali ICF canoa velocità Junior e Under 23, che ospiteremo nel 2023 sul bellissime acque del lago di Santa Caterina”.

ENGLISH VERSION

Cancellation of the International Flatwater Kayak Sprint race (25-27 September 2020).

Regional Championships and Canoagiovani confirmed for Sunday 27 September 2020.

Everything is ready and in place for the International Flatwater Sprint regatta, but the changes in the sports season as a result of the Covid-19 emergency has triggered various factors (upset of the racing calendar, economic difficulties faced by clubs, risks and fears related to the pandemic, other races programmed on the same dates etc). At the closure of the registrations, 10 days before the races as required by the international canoe sprint regulations, there were 150 participants of which 90 from 15 Italian clubs and 60 from 6 nations, including National teams and Clubs (Slovenia, France, Croatia, Netherlands, Austria and Hungary).

“There is still the desire to realise this event but this international race, which usually hosts 700 participants, would not make sense with such reduced numbers” – this is the first response by the organiser Andrea Bedin. “It is not always easy to cancel an event, especially after having worked and invested a lot, but we need to have the courage to race reality. This event is not only a prestigious event which, together with the 2018 European Junior and U23 Canoe Championships and the assignment of the 2023 World Cup, is carrying the name of Auronzo di Cadore and Veneto all over the world: it is an event that requires a lot of economic investments and human resources to make it viable and also create a return on the territory in terms of tourism, social growth and enhancement of the territory, especially with this beautiful outdoor sport.” “Unfortunately we are another victim of the indirect effects of Covid-19 but it is our duty, as organisers and as educators, to move forward”.

On Sunday 27 September 2020 the Regional Championships will be held over 1000 mt. and CanoaGiovani (from 9 to 14 years) over 2000 mt. and we will be ready to welcome all the young paddlers and families of the clubs in the Veneto region, and also open the participation to other Italian clubs and neighbouring foreign countries.

Tatiana Pais Becher Mayor’s statement

“Having to cancel such an important event and on which lie many expectations, as an Administration and as a country, is not always easy”. I am also of the opinion that a restricted version of the international canoe competition, especially with the prestige and participation that has been achieved in recent years, is not really a suitable solution.”. “I thank the organisers because by implementing a good early registration policy, they will allow us to save numerous economic resources that would have been invested in the event and that could be used for other purposes”. “This would have been the 40th edition and the organisation had already prepared a historical collection of the images of the event: we will propose it for the 2021 edition which will represent the first test event for the realisation of the ICF Junior and Under Canoe Sprint World Championships, which we will host in 2023 on the beautiful waters of Lake Santa Caterina ”.

