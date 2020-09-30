Racing for the Planet confirms entry in Cascais Vela

Cascais- The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team has announced the official entry of its VO65 ‘Racing for the Planet’ boat in this weekend’s Cascais Vela, one of the most important Regattas in Portugal.

Between the 3rd and 5th of October Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team skipper Yoann Richomme and Team Manager Bruno Dubois will be joined by a team of internationally renowned Volvo Ocean Race sailors for this special event which includes winners Jack Bouttell, Fabien Delahaye, plus Frederico Melo, Bernardo Freitas and Emily Nagel.

Yoann Richomme, skipper of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team said: “I’m extremely happy to be back onboard Racing For The Planet with the team. It’s important for us to train towards our racing goals and Cascais Vela will help us do that. We are trying to finalise our racing team to start organising ourselves for the 2021 season. We have 4 days of offshore training ahead of the Cascais Vela.”

The three-day regatta in Cascais will see the Mirpuri Foundation Racing team raising important awareness for marine conservation problems. Paulo Mirpuri, Owner of the team said: “We are privileged to welcome such an incredible team of sailors aboard our VO65 ‘Racing for the Planet’ boat for the Cascais Vela, a traditional regatta organized by our partner Clube Naval de Cascais. The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team will be competing with an underlying sustainability message and will fight very hard for our causes as well as for the race trophy. It will be a very special team of sailors with a genuine interest in the environment, for sustainability and for the values of the Mirpuri Foundation.”

This is the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team second race, after winning last June the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, a two-leg regatta between Cascais and Sesimbra that was created by the Mirpuri Foundation to raise awareness and important funds for marine conservations projects. More than 50 high-performance boats took part in the event, racing to take home a share of the prize pool of over €30,000.

About the Cascais Vela

The Clube Naval de Cascais, hosts, from 3 to 5 October, the 20th edition of Cascais Vela, one of the sailing classics and the largest sailing event.

The most prestigious event of the CNC events calendar, this year, as usual, will be very popular in the various Classes participating in this event. This year Cascais Vela will have an increase in importance since it will be the twentieth edition, after an atypical year the national and international sailors return to Cascais for the closing of the summer season.

Over twenty years of existence, many have been the big names in national and international sailing that have passed through Cascais waters and 2020 is no exception, with the presence of about 60 boats already confirmed. During the 3 days of the event and the period before, Cascais bay will be in full swing.

