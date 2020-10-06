Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team: 1st over the line in Cascais Vela 2020

WE WERE AWARDED THE TROPHY FOR LINE HONOURS 1ST IN CASCAIS VELA 2020

Cascais-It’s been an excellent long weekend of racing in the Cascais Vela, organised by the Clube Naval de Cascais. We were awarded the trophy for line honours 1st place as well as the trophy for 3rd overall on corrected time.

Our skipper Yoann Richomme says “It’s always good when you walk away with a trophy. Races like these are the perfect opportunity to see the crew performing under pressure and I’m really pleased with our progress so far.”

The three-day regatta in Cascais saw the Mirpuri Foundation Racing team raising important awareness for marine conservation problems, as the team competed with an underlying sustainability message.

This is the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team second race and second victory, after winning last June the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, a two-leg regatta between Cascais and Sesimbra that was created by the Mirpuri Foundation to raise awareness and important funds for marine conservations projects. More than 50 high-performance boats took part in the event, racing to take home a share of the prize pool of over €30,000.

About the Cascais Vela

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted from 3 to 5 October the 20th edition of Cascais Vela, one of the sailing classics and the largest sailing event.

Over twenty years of existence, many have been the big names in national and international sailing that have passed through Cascais waters and 2020 was no exception, with the presence of about 60 boats.

Photo credits: Marc Bow





