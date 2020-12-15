Rolex Capri Sailing Week: BACK ON TRACK!

Following the 2020 edition postponement last May due to Covid, everything is ready for the 2021 Rolex Capri Sailing Week.

An event that is expected to be so crowded that organizers have limited to 100 the number of yachts allowed to join the ORC European Championship, 30 the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy. Please find on:



www.rolexcaprisailingweek.com

the Notice of Race and the list of yachts already confirmed from the 2020 edition.

New entries will be placed on a waiting list until March 1st, 2021, when the final entry list will be posted on the website.

The program starts in Capri Tuesday, May 11th, with the opening race of the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy, followed by daily races until Friday 14th.

Saturday 15, the event will move to Naples for the midnight start of the 66th edition of the Tre Golfi, the offshore race open to all yachts, and that will be the first race of the 2021 ORC European Championship.

Following the arrival in Capri, ORC yachts will race until Thursday 20th, when the prize-giving ceremony will gather all participants in the famous Capri “Piazzetta”.



https://www.rolexcaprisailingweek.com/documenti-2021



