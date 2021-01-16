PRADA Cup race day 2

16/01/21 - Auckland (NZL) 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada PRADA Cup 2021 - Round Robin 1 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, New York Yacht Club American Magic 16/01/21 - Auckland (NZL) 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada PRADA Cup 2021 - Race Day 2 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Auckland (NZ)– Seconda giornata di regata ad Auckland per la PRADA Cup. Condizioni estremamente complicate con vento leggero e instabile sul campo di regata, posizionato tra l’area C di North Head e il campo D, verso l’isola di Rangitoto. La prima regata del giorno, che conclude anche il primo round robin, ha visto NYYC American Magic contro Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Leggi il Daily Report qui: https://bit.ly/3nQFHUu

ENGLISH

Auckland (NZ)– PRADA Cup race day 2 in Auckland.

Race conditions today were extremely tricky, with light and unstable winds across the entire racecourse that was positioned between course C at North Head and course D, closer to Rangitoto island.

The first race of the day, closing round robin 1, featured NYYC American Magic against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Read here the Daily Report: https://bit.ly/3ig1RP4