PRADA Cup: DAILY REPORT

17/01/21 – Auckland (NZL) 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada PRADA Cup 2021 – Race Day 3 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Auckland (NZ)– Il primo weekend di PRADA Cup si chiude con una giornata piena di colpi di scena: dalla prima regata annullata per un improvviso salto di vento all’incidente che ha visto protagonista il team americano. Il week end si chiude con tutti i due round robin in programma conclusi. Ineos team uk imbattuto è i in testa alla classifica, seguito da Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli con due vittorie e due sconfitte e NYCC America Magic con nessuna vittoria. Le regate di qualificazione continuano la prossima settimana con gli ultimi due round robin. Alla fine dei quali, il migliore in classifica accederà direttamente alla finale di PRADA Cup, mentre gli altri due team si sfideranno nella semifinale.

ENGLISH

Auckland (NZ)– The first weekend of the PRADA Cup closes with a day filled with unexpected events, from the first race cancelled for sudden wind shifts to the major accident involving American Magic. The weekend comes to an end with both round robins completed on schedule. INEOS Team UK is undefeated and lies at the top of the ranking, followed by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli with two wins and two losses and NYCC American Magic with no wins. The qualifying races continue next week with the final two round robins. At the end of these, the best in the standings will move directly to the PRADA Cup final, while the two other teams will compete in the semi-final.

