PRADA Cup: Daily Report D4

Auckland (NZ)– Un altro weekend di regata ad Auckland, per la PRADA Cup, la Challenger Selection Series che con queste regate ha determinato il primo team che accede alla finale di PRADA Cup.

American Magic è rimasta a terra per riparare i danni dell’incidente di domenica scorsa, ed il programma è stato riconfigurato, lasciando solo al sabato e alla domenica le due regate tra Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli e Ineos Team UK.



L’area su cui si è svolta la prova del giorno è stata quella del campo di regata C, con vento da sud ovest, di 17 nodi di media, molto oscillante sia in direzione che in intensità.

È stata una regata equilibrata, dove nei 3 giri, la leadership si è alternata, fino all’ultima poppa in cui il team inglese ha guadagnato vantaggio e ha tagliato il traguardo 33 secondi prima di Luna Rossa.

Con questa vittoria INEOS va direttamente in finale di PRADA Cup, aggiudicandosi anche il trofeo non assegnato a Natale la PRADA Christmas Cup.

ENGLISH

Auckland (NZ)– Another weekend of racing in Auckland for the PRADA Cup, the Challenger Selection Series that determines the first team to enter the PRADA Cup Final.

American Magic stayed on shore, at work to repair the damage incurred during last Sunday’s accident, following which the schedule was revised, leaving only two races to be held between Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and INEOS Team UK on Saturday and Sunday. The racecourse chosen for today’s racing was course C, with an average of 17 knots from south-west and significant shifts both in direction and intensity. It was a balanced regatta, where both boats alternately took the lead throughout the first 3 legs. When reaching the final downwind the British team stretched forward and crossed the finish line 33 seconds in front of Luna Rossa. With this victory, INEOS advances directly to the PRADA Cup Finals and wins the PRADA Christmas Cup trophy that had not been awarded at Christmas.

