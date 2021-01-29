PRADA Cup: Day 5 – Semifinal

Auckland (NZ)– Iniziate le semifinali della PRADA Cup ad Auckland con Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli che incontra NYYC American Magic per conquistare l’accesso alla finale e sfidare il team inglese di INEOS Team UK. Disputate due regate sul campo C con vento da sud-ovest tra i 17 e i 20 nodi. Entrambe le prove sono state vinte da Luna Rossa con un ampio margine di vantaggio costruito già nelle fasi di pre-partenza, e consolidato su tutto il percorso, conquistando secondi ad ogni gate.

Le regate, di 4 giri ciascuna, si chiudono con un vantaggio per Luna Rossa di 2:43 minuti nella prima prova e di 3:07 minuti nella seconda.

ENGLISH

Auckland (NZ)– With the start of the PRADA Cup semifinals in Auckland, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli races against NYYC American Magic in order to gain access to the Finals against the British INEOS Team UK. Both races were held on Course C in gusty south-westerly winds ranging from 17 to 20 knots. Luna Rossa wins both races with a comfortable lead, optimizing on the pre-start phases that were further consolidated throughout the 8-leg trial, accumulating steady gains at each gate. The day closes with both 4-lap races won, the first with a lead of 2:43 minutes and the second of 3:07 minutes.

