PRADA Cup: Semifinal-Day 2

Scritto da Redazione Internazionale, News, Regate, Sport

Auckland (NZ)– Con altre due solide vittorie contro NYYC American Magic, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli conquista l’accesso alla finale di PRADA Cup, dove ad aspettarla ci sono gli inglesi di Ineos Team UK, vincitori imbattuti nei round robin. Le regate si sono svolte nel campo A, nella zona Nord , davanti alla costa di Takapuna, con condizioni di vento completamente differenti rispetto a quelle viste ieri. Venti tra i 10 e i 12 nodi da nord-nord ovest hanno caratterizzato l’intero pomeriggio. Luna Rossa ritornerà di nuovo in acqua il 13 febbraio per le regate finali della PRADA Cup.

Leggi il Daily Report qui: https://bit.ly/36oJmDp

ENGLISH

Auckland (NZ) – With two more solid wins against NYYC American Magic, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli gains access to the final of the PRADA Cup in which the Italian team will face team INEOS UK, currently undefeated winners in the round robins.

Both regattas of the day took place on Couse A, in the northern area of Auckland facing the Takapuna shore, in very different conditions compared to the previous day. The range throughout the afternoon was between 10 and 12 knots from north / north-west.

Read here the Daily Report: https://bit.ly/2MCjAnP