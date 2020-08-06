IMO REPORT ON GHG FINDS A DECOUPLING BETWEEN TRADE AND EMISSIONS IN SHIPPING

Il rapporto rileva che nel settore del trasporto marittimo prosegue la tendenza a disgiungere l’aumento delle emissioni di gas serra dalla crescita globale del commercio marittimo.

Infatti, lo studio evidenzia che tra il 2008 e il 2018 vi è stato un aumento del 40% degli scambi marittimi mentre, nello stesso periodo, le emissioni di Co2 prodotte dal trasporto marittimo sono diminuite del 10%.

In particolare, il commercio via mare è raddoppiato tra il 1999 e il 2018.

Ciò è stato possibile, grazie a vari fattori che rendono lo shipping il mezzo più ecologico per il trasporto di merci. Tra questi, i significativi miglioramenti nell’intensità di carbonio nel trasporto marittimo internazionale che oggi risulta essere migliorata tra il 21 e il 29% rispetto al 2008.

Lo studio non prende in considerazione la pandemia di COVID-19, che sta attualmente avendo un impatto significativo sull’industria. L’Organizzazione del Commercio Mondiale (WTO) prevede una contrazione del 15-30% del commercio mondiale nel 2020, che ridurrà ulteriormente il livello delle emissioni dei trasporti marittimi.

Tuttavia, come sottolineato nel Rapporto, ulteriori miglioramenti nell’efficienza delle navi convenzionali alimentate con combustibili derivati dal petrolio non saranno in grado di eliminare completamente le emissioni di gas serra.

Pertanto, lo sviluppo della tecnologia a zero emissioni rimane fondamentale e per questo motivo lo shipping mondiale alla fine del 2019 ha presentato all’IMO proposte per creare un fondo di R&D da 5 miliardi di dollari, finanziato dalle compagnie di navigazione di tutto il mondo attraverso una tassazione per ogni tonnellata di acquisto di carburante marino al fine di sviluppare navi a zero emissioni di Co2.

L’ICS e l’intera comunità marittima si impegnano per raggiungere l’obiettivo di zero-emissioni del settore e grazie al continuo disgiungimento tra commercio ed emissioni, al crescente risparmio in termini di efficienza e allo sviluppo di tecnologie a zero emissioni di C02, l’industria è fiduciosa di essere in grado di raggiungere l’obiettivo di dimezzare le emissioni entro il 2050.

Guy Platten, Segretario Generale dell’ICS ha detto: “È incoraggiante vedere che lo shipping continua ad essere la modalità per il trasporto delle merci più rispettosa dell’ambiente. I risultati del IV Rapporto dell’IMO riflettono i grandi sforzi che l’industria marittima sta facendo”.

“Nel breve termine, la riduzione del commercio mondiale, a causa della pandemia di COVID-19, potrebbe comportare una riduzione delle emissioni. Tuttavia, ciò inciderà gravemente anche sulle economie e sul raggiungimento degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile delle Nazioni Unite (UN Sustainable Development Goals). I governi dovranno quindi collaborare con l’IMO per garantire che il trasporto marittimo possa svolgere il proprio ruolo nella ripresa globale, con il conseguimento dello sviluppo delle navi a zero emissioni di domani”.

The International Maritime Organisation’s fourth Greenhouse Gas Study highlights that the shipping industry has continued its trend of decoupling emissions growth from the global growth of seaborne trade. However, the report demonstrates that improvements in technical efficiencies alone will not be enough for the sector to reach the target of halving emissions by 2050, compared to 2008 levels. The Study shows a 40% increase in seaborne trade between 2008 and 2018 while also recognising that CO2 emissions from shipping fell by 10% over the same period. Notably, seaborne trade doubled between 1999 and 2018.

This vital decoupling has been made possible by significant improvements in carbon intensity, which is now between 21 and 29% better than in 2008, across international shipping. This is just one of many factors that makes shipping the most environmentally friendly mode of transport for goods. The study has not considered the COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently having a significant impact on the industry. The WTO expects a 15-30% contraction in worldwide trade in 2020, which will further reduce the level of emissions from shipping.

However, as underlined in the report, further improvements in the efficiency of conventional oil-fuelled ships will not be able to phase out carbon emissions entirely. The development of zero-emission technology remains crucial. This is why the industry put forward proposals last year for a levy to be placed on the cost of a tonne of fuel to create a $5bn R&D fund that aims to develop zero-carbon ships. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the entire shipping community is fully committed to forging a net-zero future for the sector. Through the continued decoupling between trade and emissions, growing efficiency savings and the development of zero-carbon technologies, the industry is confident it will be able to achieve the necessary target of halving emissions by 2050.

Guy Platten, Secretary General for the International Chamber of Shipping said: “It’s encouraging to see that shipping continues to be the most environmentally friendly mode for the transportation of goods. The findings of the report strongly reflect the industry’s ongoing efforts to

decouple trade and emissions growth.”

“While these are encouraging signs, it’s clear that if we are to achieve a 50% total cut in CO2 by 2050 efficiency gains will not be enough. To realise our goal for a decarbonised future, governments must get behind the adoption of the international R&D fund proposal submitted to the IMO last year.” “This has the potential to develop the vital technology that will allow us to reach our zero-emission future. The R&D fund will pave the way for vital technological advancements, including the development of zero-carbon fuels and ships.”

“In the short term the reduction in worldwide trade, due to the COVID-19 pandemic could result in reduced emissions. However, this will also severely impact economies and the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Governments will therefore need to work with the IMO to ensure that shipping can play its part in the global recovery, whilst also ensuing the development of the zeroemission

ships of tomorrow.”

