World Sustainability Foundation and Omegor join forces to save corals in Thailand

The World Sustainability Foundation (WSF), in collaboration with Omegor, a leader in the formulation and distribution of Omega-3 dietary supplements, announces significant progress in the “Save the Corals” project in Thailand. This initiative, part of WSF's ongoing commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems, is showing promising results in the recovery and conservation of corals in the Gulf of Thailand.

The project, initiated in October 2022, sees WSF and Omegor actively collaborating with the Aow Thai Marine Ecology Center (ATMEC), an initiative of the Love Wildlife Foundation. ATMEC plays a crucial role in marine biology and ecology education for students of all ages, as well as conducting original research and conservation projects on corals in collaboration with the Thai Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Despite significant challenges posed by extreme weather conditions during the monsoon season, the project has made notable progress. Over 3.95 tons of artificial substrate have been installed for coral restoration, creating a favourable environment for their growth and reproduction. Active restoration efforts have led to the rescue and rehabilitation attempt of 308 damaged corals, of which 125 survived despite adverse environmental conditions.

Particularly encouraging are the results achieved in passive restoration. Despite some structures being damaged by storms, natural coral recruitment on these structures has exceeded expectations. A total of 601 new corals have naturally settled on the project-supported structures, with an additional increase of 118 colonies on previously installed ATMEC structures.

These results highlight the importance and effectiveness of both active and passive conservation approaches. In particular, the survival of threatened species such as Acropora represents a significant positive outcome for active restoration efforts.

“The Save the Corals project demonstrates the power of collaboration between organizations committed to sustainability and responsible companies,” said Mario Passoni, Head of Conservation Projects at the World Sustainability Foundation (WSF). “Despite the challenges encountered, the results obtained encourage us to continue and intensify our efforts for coral and marine ecosystem conservation.”

“We are thrilled to support ATMEC's Coral Restoration project in Thailand,” commented Giovanni Zenoni. “As a leading brand of Omega-3 dietary supplements, Omegor recognizes the vital importance of preserving marine ecosystems. This commitment not only contributes to the health of the oceans but also ensures the sustainability of essential marine resources for our products. Our commitment to coral conservation represents a concrete investment in a sustainable future.”

The “Save the Corals” project adopts a multidimensional approach to the protection of threatened coral species. This includes various complementary strategies: safeguarding natural habitats, implementing targeted management and conservation measures, promoting eco-sustainable marine tourism, encouraging responsible fishing practices, purchasing prefabricated materials for artificial barrier construction, and supporting the introduction of more protective regulations at both local and national levels. This integrated vision aims to create a lasting and significant impact on the region's marine ecosystem.

The “Save the Corals” initiative is one of many conservation projects led globally by the World Sustainability Foundation. It also demonstrates Omegor's dedication not only to producing high-quality Omega-3 supplements but also to protecting the environment for future generations.

For more information on the “Save the Corals” project and other initiatives by the World Sustainability Foundation, visit the website Save the Corals.