The Ocean Hope Expedition: A Successful Milestone achieved in Mexico

Farah Obaidullah, founder of The Ocean and Us, has wrapped up her three-week journey through Baja California as part of The Ocean Hope Expedition. Focused on raising awareness and resistance against deep-sea mining, the expedition’s field mission began in Baja, the landmass closest to the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ)—a key area targeted for mining in the Pacific. Baja’s deep connection to the ocean made it an ideal starting point for this critical mission.

“Mexico’s vast coastline, spanning nearly 10,000 kilometers, is rich in marine life and culture,” said Farah Obaidullah. “The ocean is ingrained in Baja’s identity, not only through stunning murals of whale sharks, whales, and turtles adorning the streets but also in the daily lives of its people. Many here live, work, and depend on the ocean—it’s in their blood, woven into their traditions and livelihoods. These animals and ecosystems can’t become relics of the past—we must protect them by stopping deep-sea mining.”

KEY INSIGHTS FROM THE EXPEDITION

Resilience Amidst Challenges:

Farah Obaidullah met with fishing communities transitioning into conservation and eco-tourism after decades of overfishing. “These are resilient people turning challenges into opportunities,” she noted. However, the impacts of climate change, such as unpredictable weather, threaten their livelihoods. Many are concerned that deep-sea mining will introduce yet another challenge, disrupting marine ecosystems and local fisheries.

“If deep-sea mining moves forward, it will destroy everything. The Sea of Cortez is connected to the Pacific, so whatever happens there will inevitably impact us here. It would mean the end of our livelihoods.” Alejandro Lucero – 4th generation fisherman, tour operator

“People need to get informed and understand the threat of deep-sea mining. It might seem far away, but it could happen sooner than we think. Just like with climate change—we thought it was something for the future, and now it’s right on top of us. Deep-sea mining could be even worse. If it starts, it’ll be much harder to stop. That’s why we need to act now and prevent it before it’s too late.” James Ketchum – Pelagios Kakunjá

Whale Sharks and Deep-Sea Mining:

Baja is one of the world’s few whale shark hotspots, with tourism supporting local economies. However, whale sharks are known to migrate through the Pacific Ocean and dive in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. “The deepest recorded dive of a whale shark is nearly 2,000 meters. We don’t yet know how deep-sea mining will affect whale sharks, but it’s clear that until we understand their life cycles we can’t risk disrupting their environment”, Farah Obaidullah emphasized.

Unified Opposition to Deep-Sea Mining:

The communities Farah Obaidullah engaged with voiced strong opposition to deep-sea mining, citing concerns about unregulated impacts on fisheries, biodiversity, and their livelihoods. “People here understand the risks and are united in saying we can’t afford another assault on the ocean,” she added.

“The ocean is life—for those of us on the coast and those in cities alike. Deep-sea mining threatens everyone’s future. We can’t wait to act; we must protect our oceans now, for the sake of nature and the quality of life we all share.” – Judith Castro Lucero, conservationist and co-director of Amigos para la Conservación de Cabo Pulmo A.C., advocating to protect Cabo Pulmo National Park from harmful tourism development.

A CALL FOR ACTION

Farah Obaidullah also highlighted the region’s environmental challenges, including the loss of kelp forests due to human activities including human-induced climate change. Yet, her time in Mexico underscored the resilience and determination of communities fighting for ocean conservation.

“Though we’ve only scratched the surface of how communities in Baja are grappling with the impacts of the climate crisis and other human activities like industrial fishing and pollution, one thing is clear: nobody we spoke with wants deep-sea mining to begin.” – Farah Obaidullah

The Ocean Hope Expedition continues to rally global support for a moratorium on deep-sea mining. Through outreach and advocacy, it strives to protect vital ecosystems and ensure a sustainable future for oceans and coastal communities.

With endorsements from 26 organizations and counting, the campaign seeks further support from businesses, educational institutions, and cultural centers worldwide to endorse the Deep-Sea Mining Declaration, urging global leaders to take action and establish a moratorium on deep-sea mining activities.

Individuals can make an impact by signing the ‘Say NO to Deep-Sea Mining’ petition, which has already gathered over 344,000 signatures – with over 700 new sign-ons in the last few weeks. The goal is to reach 500,000 signatures ahead of the 2025 Seabed Authority discussions.

In 2025, Farah Obaidullah will deliver both the Deep-Sea Mining Declaration and the Petition to the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice and to the International Seabed Authority, amplifying global calls for a moratorium and urging leaders to prioritize marine protection over industrial exploitation.

“Deep-sea mining is the first activity we can stop before it even starts. As a marine biologist, I’m really concerned about the creatures in the deep ocean that we haven’t even discovered yet. If mining destroys their habitat, we’ll lose the chance to learn about them forever. This is our shared patrimony, and as a young scientist, it worries me that we might miss these incredible discoveries in the future.” Valeria Magaña – SOA Mexico

