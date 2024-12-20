Clean Arctic Response To Kerch Strait Heavy Fuel Oil Spill from Antiquated Tankers

Infographic: Heavy Fuel Oil Ban: Are You Ready?



Kerch Strait, Black Sea– Responding to the sinking of two Russian oil tankers in the Kerch Strait on December 15th, resulting in a reported spill of around 4,000 tonnes of mazut, a low-grade heavy fuel oil, Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance said:

“In light of this week’s oil spills following oil tanker accidents in the Kerch Strait, the Clean Arctic Alliance is repeating calls to immediately prohibit the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil (HFO) in the Arctic. We are dismayed about the impact of the recent heavy fuel oil tanker accident in the Kerch Strait and cautions that this scenario – the use of antiquated vessels to transport heavy fuel oil during stormy conditions is an indicator of what could easily unfold in the Arctic.

This accident demonstrates the inability of authorities to respond to heavy fuel oil accidents even in a region where there is considerable shipping, port facilities and resources – a spill would have far worse implications in the Arctic.

All Arctic nations, including Russia, must urgently implement the full intent of the International Maritime Organization’s Arctic HFO ban, instead of hiding behind the waivers and exemptions that currently allow ongoing use of HFO as a result of loopholes in the July 2024 regulation.”

