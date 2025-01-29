Save the Seagrasses: A Global Campaign to Protect Marine Meadows

The World Sustainability Foundation launches a significant initiative to safeguard one of the planet’s most precious ecosystems.

Seagrass meadows, the actual lungs of the sea, are disappearing at an alarming rate. Since the 19th century, we have lost 30% of the total area of these vital habitats, with 14% of species at risk of extinction. To counter this trend, the World Sustainability Foundation has initiated the “Save the Seagrasses” campaign, an ambitious project to preserve these crucial ecosystems, a cornerstone of marine biodiversity.

A Unique and Irreplaceable Ecosystem

Seagrasses are the only flowering plants capable of thriving entirely in marine environments, with 72 species found worldwide. These extraordinary plants have evolved from their terrestrial relatives to colonise sunlit marine zones, developing unique characteristics, including the remarkable ability to be pollinated underwater.

Seagrass meadows rank among the most productive ecosystems on Earth and perform essential functions for the marine environment. Their role in coastal protection is critical:

-They reduce erosion by stabilising sediments, mitigating wave impact on shores, and stabilising seabeds.

-They provide essential habitats for numerous marine species, acting as nurseries for juvenile fish and offering primary food sources for protected species like manatees and green turtles.

-They improve water quality by filtering, oxygenating the marine environment, and sequestering carbon from the atmosphere.

Threats and Challenges

Seagrass meadows are currently facing numerous threats that jeopardise their survival:

-Coastal development, recreational boating, and trawling activities destroy seagrass meadows or increase water turbidity, hindering photosynthesis.

-Rising temperatures, sea-level rise, and the intensification of weather events such as hurricanes and storms caused by global warming impair the plants’ growth and reproduction.

-Pollution from untreated sewage discharges leads to eutrophication and increased nitrogen and phosphorus levels, causing excessive algal growth that blocks photosynthesis.

Socio-Economic Impact

The loss of seagrass meadows results in consequences far beyond the natural environment:

-In the fishing sector, there is a significant reduction in breeding grounds for commercially important species, directly affecting both artisanal and industrial fisheries and food security for coastal communities.

-The reduction of ecotourism opportunities and coastal water quality degradation negatively impacts tourism.

-Coastal protection is compromised, increasing costs for coastal defences and vulnerability to extreme weather events.

Strategic Partnership: The Sea Ranger Service

As part of the “Save the Seagrasses” campaign, the World Sustainability Foundation supports the Sea Ranger Service, an innovative organisation operating in the Netherlands. It provides maritime training, employment, and coaching opportunities to young people in coastal areas. Simultaneously, they deliver offshore services to assist governments in managing, conserving, and restoring oceans.

Currently, the project is active in six European countries (Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom) with significant restoration initiatives, such as:

-Arcachon Bay (France) and Eastern Scheldt (The Netherlands): planted seagrass plots are currently spread across 18,3 hectares. This is split between 16 hectares in the Eastern Scheldt and 2,3 hectares in Arcachon in collaboration with the University of Groningen and the Office Français de la Biodiversité, respectively.

-Étang de Berre (France): planted around 1500 seagrass cores in a 1 ha cover in partnership with GIPREB and the University of Groningen. Here the actual surface of seagrass has expanded to 430 m2 in September from 7.8m2 in May.

A Call to Action

The “Save the Seagrasses” campaign calls for collective action from all sectors of society:

-Citizens can contribute by educating themselves and raising awareness about the importance of seagrass meadows, supporting conservation initiatives, and choosing sustainable seafood products.

-Institutions must implement stricter regulations to protect marine habitats and improve wastewater treatment systems.

-The private sector can play its part by adopting sustainable practices in marine activities and investing in technologies that reduce environmental impact.

“Seagrass meadows are much more than just a natural habitat: they are the beating heart of our coastal ecosystems and play a crucial role in the fight against climate change,” says Paolo Bray, Founder and Director of the World Sustainability Foundation. “With the ‘Save the Seagrasses’ campaign, we are not just protecting marine plants; we are safeguarding the future of our coasts, the communities that depend on them, and countless marine species. Every hectare of seagrass we save is an investment in future generations.”