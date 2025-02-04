New EU Maritime Transport Assessment Reveals Sustainability Challenges – OceanCare: Speed Limits Key to Address Environmental Footprint of Shipping

Regulatory success proves: Binding measures protect environment and create level playing field. OceanCare CEO joins panel at high-level launch event in Lisbon.

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and European Environment Agency (EEA) today released their joint assessment of the climate and environmental footprint of shipping, showing that despite some progress, there is still much work to be done to ensure that shipping can be considered a clean and sustainable activity. The second edition of the European Maritime Transport Environmental Report (EMTER 2025) shows that while sulphur emissions were successfully reduced by 70% since 2014 thanks to effective regulation, other environmental pressures continue to mount. OceanCare urges the European Union build on the success story of sulphur reduction and use it as a role model for further regulatory measures to protect marine biodiversity from underwater noise and prevent whale deaths from ship strikes.

Fabienne McLellan, Managing Director of OceanCare, panellist at the report’s high-level launch event in Lisbon, commented on the findings of EMTER 2025:

“This report delivers a clear message: binding measures to protect the planet work. The dramatic reduction in sulphur emissions proves that effective regulation benefits environment, public health and industry. With shipping being the main source for radiated ocean noise, ship strikes posing a major threat to endangered whales and marine turtles and its greenhouse gas emissions increasing, we must apply this lesson to make slow steaming mandatory. Reducing speed would cut emissions, save whales, and reduce ocean noise – all through one simple cost-effective measure that can be implemented immediately.

“If we want shipping to become the most sustainable way of moving goods over longer distances, we urgently need to reduce its climate and environmental footprint. OceanCare wants to work towards this with all stakeholders involved. Reducing vessel speed represents a measure that requires no new technology – just political will, while at the same time creating a level playing field for all players.

“As we face growing environmental pressures and a challenging global political climate, Europe must lead the transformation of shipping into truly sustainable transport.”

OceanCare reiterates that globally reducing vessel speed by just 20% could:

-Cut CO2 emissions by up to 24%

-Reduce underwater noise by up to 70%

-Decrease the risk of fatal whale collisions by up to 78%



OceanCare’s international campaign Because Our Planet Is Blue calls for mandatory speed reduction measures as one of six key actions needed to protect ocean health. The organization will present these demands at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice this June.



The EMTER 2025 launch event will be streamed live on YouTube from EMSA headquarters in Lisbon on Tuesday, from 9:15 UTC / 10:15 CET. The roundtable discussion on “Pollution and the Marine Ecosystems” with OceanCare CEO Fabienne McLellan starts at 14:30 UTC / 15:30 CET.