At Nice Ocean Summit, governments evade question of how to achieve Agenda 2030 goals for Ocean Protection

-The international community’s commitment to achieving the UN’s targets under Sustainable Development Goal 14 (“Life Below Water”) remains dangerously insufficient, despite encouraging progress in some policy areas.

-High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) reaches 50 ratifications: Entry into force within reach, with 19 more countries depositing their instruments of ratification during conference – but implementation will be true the test.

-High Ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean, growing support for deep-sea mining moratorium and ministerial declaration for an ambitious Plastics Treaty offer glimmers of hope.

-Offshore oil and gas exploration remains unaddressed undermining consistency in tackling climate and ocean crises.

While the UN Ocean Conference has generated momentum – with 19 new states depositing their instruments of ratification for the High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) and growing calls for a moratorium on deep-sea mining – OceanCare considers the overall outcomes insufficient to meet the targets under the Sustainable Development Goal 14 “Life Below Water” (SDG14), particularly with regard to tackling marine pollution and overfishing. The conference has fallen short of delivering the transformative action urgently needed to address the Ocean crisis.

The establishment of the High Ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean and the growing opposition to deep-sea mining offered some encouragement, however. The Nice Declaration for an ambitious Plastics Treaty, signed by over 90 countries, further renewed political momentum ahead of the final negotiations in Geneva this August. Nevertheless, these positive developments do not make up for the lost time or the lack of ambition in measures aimed at achieving the SDG14 targets.

Fabienne McLellan, Managing Director of OceanCare:

“With the overall state of the Ocean continuing to deteriorate, we are disappointed by the lack of responsibility shown by states who were unable to agree on a clear pathway forward that defines tangible conservation action. Little has changed in this respect since the last UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in 2022, where we heard the same promises. The health of the Ocean is in freefall, and non-binding declarations will not reverse this trajectory. We needed a concrete action plan with clear timelines, but instead we got aspirational language.”

Advancements in the ratification of the High Seas Treaty bring it closer to reaching the threshold required for it to enter into force, offering hope for the legally binding protection of marine biodiversity beyond national waters.

Dr Johannes Müller, Ocean Policy Specialist at OceanCare:

“The BBNJ Agreement – or High Seas Treaty – is a landmark step for ocean protection. The growing wave of ratifications, particularly over the past week, signals real global momentum. But the real test lies ahead: only conservation-oriented and effective implementation will determine what this treaty truly delivers for our ocean.”

The High Ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean unites progressive nations dedicated to tackling underwater noise pollution caused by shipping.

Nicolas Entrup, Director of International Relations at OceanCare:

“This coalition recognises that shipping noise poses a critical threat to marine ecosystems. This initiative is vital for intensifying efforts towards measurably reducing noise emissions at source.

“It is disappointing that states continue to be inconsistent in their approach to tackling the climate and ocean crises. The continuation of exploration activities for new oil and gas deposits in the seabed remains unaddressed, with many states still granting licences. Allowing such a practice while paying mere lip service to ocean resilience in the face of climate change is hypocritical and inconsistent”.

With the final negotiations on the Plastic Treaty set to take place in Switzerland this summer, the Nice Declaration, signed by over 90 countries, demonstrates a renewed commitment to achieving an ambitious, binding global agreement.

Fabienne McLellan, Managing Director of OceanCare:

“The Nice Declaration on plastics at ministerial level is an encouraging sign that the majority of countries are maintaining their commitment to a robust Plastic Treaty. However, it must serve as a floor, not a ceiling. As countries head to Geneva in August, we ought to bear in mind that the final treaty must address plastic pollution throughout its entire lifecycle, including the introduction of globally binding rules to limit plastic production and phase out harmful plastic products and chemicals.”

OceanCare concludes that the core question of ‘how to achieve the targets to protect life below water’ remains unresolved. Nevertheless, the diplomatic efforts undertaken by a growing number of countries in these challenging geopolitical times reflect a strong commitment to multilateralism.