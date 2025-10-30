Nordic Council Backs Polar Fuels Action by Governments to Cut Arctic Black Carbon Emissions at UN Shipping Body

Stockholm – The Clean Arctic Alliance today welcomed adoption by the Nordic Council of a resolution on polar fuels (see notes below for definition of polar fuels) which calls on Nordic governments to create and implement a regulation by the UN shipping body, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), that would require the use of cleaner maritime fuels, resulting in lower emissions of black carbon by ships when operating in the Arctic.

During this week’s session in Stockholm, the Nordic Council adopted a Member proposal on polar fuels for a prosperous Arctic: “The Committee for a Sustainable Nordic Region proposes that the Nordic Council recommends that the Nordic governments work to ensure that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) recognises polar fuels in the MARPOL Convention and to implement regulations that require increased use of polar fuels for ships sailing in the Arctic waters of the Nordic countries.”

The Nordic Council is an official body for inter-parliamentary co-operation comprising 87 MPs elected by Nordic parliaments, from the Aland Islands, Denmark, Faroe Islands,Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

“The resolution on polar fuels adopted by the Nordic Council this week should spur nordic governments to take the lead on action with IMO Member States to urgently protect the Arctic from the impacts of shipping emissions – in particular black carbon, which has a disproportionate impact on Arctic ice”, said Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance. “The clock is ticking – IMO Member States, led by Nordic governments and other Arctic countries, must urgently develop and adopt a mandatory IMO regulation which would require that only polar fuels can be used by shipping in the Arctic”.

The deadline for submission of concrete proposals for such a regulation is December 5th, in order to be accepted to the thirteenth session of an IMO technical committee in February 2026, which addresses pollution prevention and response (PPR13).

“Black carbon is a climate superpollutant produced when fossil fuels are burned”, continued Prior. “It has a disproportionate impact because it both heats the atmosphere – and when released from ship exhausts near to the Arctic settles onto snow and ice, speeding up the melting and exposing darker land and sea beneath, which in turn absorbs more heat. This loss of the planet’s reflectivity – or albedo – is contributing to the fast pace of warming seen in the Arctic.”

“Black carbon emissions from ships burning oil-based fuels have more than doubled in the last decade, yet a simple and easy solution is to require shipping to use widely available distillate fuels with lower black carbon emissions and new zero-emission fuels when operating in and near to the Arctic”, said Prior. “This is why action by the IMO this coming February is crucial, and why Arctic countries must be a driving force in ensuring this action takes place”.

Read

-Infographic: Polar Fuels Can Reduce the Impact of Black Carbon on the Arctic



-Webinar: Polar Fuels – From Concept to Solution: Reducing Black Carbon Emissions from Arctic Shipping



-Report from Pacific Environment:: On Thin Ice: Why Black Carbon Demands Urgent Attention



-Bellona: The Northern Sea Route Report



Infographic: Polar Fuels Can Reduce the Impact of Black Carbon on the Arctic

About Black Carbon, Polar Fuels, and the Arctic

Black carbon is a short-lived climate pollutant, produced by the incomplete burning of fossil fuels, with an impact more than three thousand times that of CO2 over a 20 year period. It makes up around one-fifth of international shipping’s climate impact. Not only does it contribute to warming while in the atmosphere, black carbon accelerates melting if deposited onto snow and ice – hence it has a disproportionate impact when released in and near to the Arctic.

The melting snow and ice exposes darker areas of land and water and these dark patches then absorb further heat from the sun and the reflective capacity of the planet’s polar ice caps is severely reduced. More heat in the polar systems – results in increased melting. This is the loss of the albedo effect.

Declines in sea ice extent and volume are leading to a burgeoning social and environmental crisis in the Arctic, while cascading changes are impacting global climate and ocean circulation. Scientists have high confidence that processes are nearing points beyond which rapid and irreversible changes on the scale of multiple human generations are possible. Scientists say it is now too late to save summer Arctic sea ice, and research has shown that “preparations need to be made for the increased extreme weather across the northern hemisphere that is likely to occur as a result.”

Black carbon also has a negative impact on human health including premature death and harmful effects on the cardiovascular system (heart, blood and blood vessels), and recent research has found black carbon particles in the body tissues of foetuses, following inhalation by pregnant mothers.

The need to reduce emissions of black carbon because of both the climate and health impacts has been long recognised. On land, considerable effort has been made to ban dirtier fuels in power stations, to install diesel particulate filters on land-based transport, and to improve the burning of dry wood – all to reduce emissions of black carbon and improve air quality. However, at sea the same efforts have not yet been made.

In a paper submitted to a meeting of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82/5/2*: Regulating Black Carbon emissions from international shipping impacting the Arctic) NGOs called on IMO Member States to consider the development of a new regulation for inclusion in MARPOL Annex VI (the main international treaty addressing air pollution prevention requirements from ships) which would identify suitable polar fuels, for example distillate fuels, such DMA or DMZ, to deliver an immediate fuel-based reduction in black carbon emissions from international shipping impacting the Arctic.

The paper develops the concept of “polar fuels” discussed at technical subcommittee meeting (PPR 11) and sets out the fuel characteristics that would distinguish polar fuels from residual fuels and thus lead to fuel-based reductions in ship Black Carbon emissions if mandated for use in and near the Arctic. Polar fuels were discussed further at a meeting of the PPR technical subcommittee in January 2025, following which the Clean Arctic Alliance welcomed the broad support from IMO member states, and parts of the fuel and shipping industry, for the further development of the polar fuels concept.

-Find out more about black carbon



-Briefing: Only Polar Fuels should be used in the Arctic (north of 60°N)



-Editorial: The IMO Says It Will Act on Arctic Black Carbon Emissions From Ships – So What Happens Next?



-Press release, October 4th 2024: IMO Sets Clear Pathway for Future Black Carbon Regulation for Shipping



-Infographic: How to regulate and control black carbon emissions from shipping

