COP30 Event: Super Pollutants, Arctic Shipping, Myths and Realities

Wednesday 12 November 2025 14.00 – 15.15 Brasilia Standard Time (1200 Washington DC, 1700 London, 1800 Brussels) Check your time zone



Both in-person – and live-streamed here.



Immediately reducing emissions of superpollutants – short lived climate forcers – is the best option to avoid runaway Arctic warming and remain below 1.5°C. Methane, ozone and black carbon are responsible for nearly half of global warming experienced to date, yet black carbon emissions from shipping remain unregulated and liquified natural gas is marketed as “green fuel”. This event will bust myths while highlighting the need for urgent action by Arctic shipping to protect the Arctic cryosphere.

Register for more information here



Speakers:

James Kirkham (TBC) Ambition on Melting Ice (AMI): The Arctic climate crisis (in-person)

Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP): Super pollutants and the Arctic (in-person)

Sian Prior, Clean Arctic Alliance: Climate Pollutant Myths – Black Carbon (remote)

Nancy Carmina García Fregoso, Equal Routes: Methane at the intersection of the triple planetary crisis (in-person)

Sam Davin, WWF Canada: Scrubbers – turning climate pollution into an ocean pollution problem (remote)

Roel Hoenders, International Maritime Organization (IMO)(in person)

Moderator:

Nancy Carmina García Fregoso, Equal Routes