Why Canada, Iceland and Norway Must Show Leadership on Cutting Shipping’s Arctic Emissions

Infographic: Polar Fuels Can Reduce the Impact of Black Carbon on the Arctic



Ahead of next month’s meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Pollution Prevention and Response committee (PPR 13, February 9-13), the Clean Arctic Alliance is calling on Canada, Iceland and Norway to demonstrate solidarity with Denmark and Greenland’s leadership by supporting a proposal to reduce black carbon emissions from international shipping in the Arctic.

Denmark, which represents Greenland at the International Maritime Organization, is proposing, along with France, Germany and the Solomon Islands a new mandatory measure on “polar fuels”, PPR 13-6, which would require that only cleaner fuels with low emissions of black carbon be used by ships sailing in the Arctic.

“As Arctic leaders, Canada, Iceland and Norway must show their support for an Arctic fuel proposal which sets out the characteristics of fuels that would be considered suitable for use in the Arctic – so-called polar fuels – at the IMO in February”, said Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance. “This is a chance for democratic Arctic coastal nations of the north Atlantic to show their leadership and green credentials by supporting one another in the efforts to clean-up air polluting emissions from international shipping.”

Support from Canada, Iceland and Norway is essential to follow up on the adoption of two emission control areas (in the Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea), and approval of a further Northeast Atlantic emission control area (ECA)which is due to be adopted in 2026 and includes Iceland and Greenland’s waters. While the ECAs are important in terms of reducing SOx and NOx air pollution, they do not adequately reduce emissions of superpollutant black carbon which poses both a health and a climate risk in the Arctic.”

Last October, the Nordic Council recommended that Nordic Governments take action to require that theses cleaner “polar” fuels be used in the Arctic, but so far, Denmark and Greenland are the only Nordic nations to co-sponsor the proposal for an Arctic fuel measure.

Canada

The Nordic Council Recommendation does not address Canada, but as an Arctic nation, Canada’s support is equally necessary to reduce air pollution and the impact of Black Carbon on sea ice.

“Canada has supported the need for regulating Black Carbon from shipping for many years at the IMO, and also in domestic climate and air pollution strategies”, said Andrew Dumbrille, Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance and Director of Equal Routes, a Clean Arctic Alliance member. “PPR 13 is a prime opportunity to put this into action. For the first time a globally binding measure can be developed which will clean the air for Indigenous and local communities, contribute to maintaining ice habitat for wildlife, safeguard harvest rights key for local food sovereignty, and urgently address the climate crisis in the Arctic.”

Iceland

In recent weeks, months and years, Iceland has repeatedly declared its support for Greenland’s rights for full sovereignty; rights which are threatened by the rapid loss of ice and glaciers in the Arctic.

“It is vital that Iceland support this proposal from Denmark, Greenland and others which with a wide scope can improve air quality in Iceland’s waters and reduce black carbon emissions originating within Iceland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from settling onto sea- and land-ice in the Arctic – this pollution is speeding up melting, which in turn is contributing to the slowing down of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation”, said Arni Finnsson, Board Chair at the Iceland Nature Conservation Association.

Note: Iceland deems possible Atlantic current collapse a security risk (Reuters)



Norway

“Norway has already introduced an Emission Control Area in the Norwegian Sea which will take effect from 1 March 2027, and has supported the adoption of the Nordic Council Recommendation on action by Nordic Governments on the use of polar fuels in the Arctic”, said Karoline Andaur, CEO of WWF Norway (WWF Verdens naturfond). “Norway should support the proposal from Denmark, Greenland and others which with a wide scope can improve air quality in Norwegian waters, reduce black carbon emissions originating within Norway’s EEZ settling onto sea- and land-ice in the Arctic, and reduce the threat of heavy fuel oil spills.”