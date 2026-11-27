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IMO member states must stay true to ambitious commitments on climate and a just & equitable energy transition made in IMO’s 2023 Greenhouse Gas Strategy

London– Ahead of next week’s meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85, Nov 30-Dec 4), the Clean Shipping Coalition calls on member states to stay true to the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, by ensuring that the strategy’s ambition and commitment to a just & equitable energy transition are translated into an effective framework.

The IMO’s climate ambition came under severe threat during this week’s meeting of the IMO’s Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 23 Nov 23-27). Following four days of mostly closed door discussions, indications suggest that pressure from the US and a slew of petrostates, led by Saudi Arabia, is threatening the possibility of a fit-for-purpose IMO shipping climate deal. The levels of ambition of the Net-Zero Framework (NZF), the IMO’s already approved mechanism for reducing shipping emissions from shipping, are being questioned and weakened.

“After some IMO member states continued to launch attacks on climate ambition this week, the Marine Environment Protection Committee must turn things around”, said Lukas Leppert, President of the Clean Shipping Coalition. “Next week, climate leaders within IMO member states have the singular opportunity of translating the IMO GHG Strategy into action – they must stand shoulder to shoulder, ignore distraction from false solutions and establish a global framework that meets shipping’s obligation to clean-up its climate warming emissions in a manner that leaves no state behind.”

“IMO member states must match the ambition they unanimously agreed to in the IMO’s 2023 GHG strategy; reduce the climate impact of global shipping, which makes up 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, support the uptake of sustainable marine fuels and technologies, agree a financing mechanism for decarbonisation of the sector, and to deliver on a just and equitable energy transition, so that vulnerable countries facing disproportionate impacts are supported in the transition”, added Leppert.

Earlier this week, the Clean Shipping Coalition wrote to José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama, commending Panama’s strong position at COP31, and urging Panama to take a similarly strong stance at the International Maritime Organization.

“Next week, Panama must join others by bringing their COP31 climate leadership to the IMO, by helping ensure the UN’s shipping body enshrines the importance of climate regulation and a just & equitable transition in IMO’s global shipping policies”, said John Maggs, the Clean Shipping Coalition’s Representative at IMO.

“Communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis are fighting for their survival”, said Andrew Dumbrille, Co-Director of Equal Routes. “A global climate framework for shipping must centre their rights and support their economies. The just and equitable transition that IMO Member States committed to in the 2023 GHG Strategy cannot remain a promise on paper. It needs to be put into practice to support those most impacted by the climate crisis and who have done the least to cause it. There can be no compromise on this.”

“An ambitious global framework for reduction of shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions would establish a level playing field that reduces emissions and drives production of sustainable technologies and fuels”, said Sönke Diesener, Senior Policy Officer Maritime Transport at NABU. “Instead, a framework weak in ambition and impact rises will result in a fragmentation of shipping’s climate regulation with a multitude of national and regional regulations filling the gaps. IMO member states should deliver on the chance of harmonized regulation of shipping’s climate heating emissions instead of fragmentation.”

“The lack of progress this week shows that many countries are unwilling to accept proposals that would lower ambition or put the IMO’s GHG strategy goals out of reach; shipping cannot afford more delays in tackling its climate pollution”, said Delaine McCullough, Shipping Program Director at Ocean Conservancy. “When negotiations resume next week, IMO member states must come prepared to deliver a strong framework that cuts emissions, provides industry certainty and funds for a transition for the countries most at risk. There is simply too much at stake to keep kicking the can down the road.”

“After drawn-out discussions and slow progress, it is more important than ever to recall the climate goals of the IMO and its member states”, said Felix Klann, Shipping Policy Officer at T&E. “If IMO member states cannot deliver on their obligations, additional action is needed to fill the gaps, not only on setting targets, but in providing incentives and investments in clean fuels and technologies.”

“This week’s IMO negotiations again highlight the difficulties of reaching an agreement on the Net-Zero Framework”, said Anaïs Rios, Senior Shipping Policy Officer, Seas At Risk. “The shipping sector cannot continue delaying its transition away from fossil fuels; governments must come to the table next week ready to find common ground, without compromising on climate ambition or equity. At a time when multilateralism is increasingly under pressure, the world cannot afford another setback. Governments must demonstrate that international cooperation can still deliver through the adoption of an ambitious and equitable Net-Zero Framework.”

Background:

The shipping sector makes up 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions – pumping 1 billion tonnes of GHGs into the atmosphere every year, comparable to the world’s fifth biggest emitting country, Japan. The IMO has committed to achieving its GHG Strategy goal, including its long-term goal of decarbonisation by 2050, its interim targets of a 30% reduction in absolute emissions by 2030 and 80% by 2040, and its commitment to a just and equitable transition.

The product of years of negotiations, the Net-Zero Framework reflects findings from the IMO’s Comprehensive Impact Assessment, is a long-negotiated compromise that brings together a multitude of interests and positions, and is supported by a broad majority.

Approved during MEPC 83 in April 2025, the NZF includes a “global fuel standard” (GFS), which requires ship operators to gradually decrease the amount of greenhouse gas emitted by shipping fuels – or pay penalties. The framework also introduces a mechanism that puts a price on a portion of greenhouse gases ships emit, giving the industry a clear financial incentive to reduce emissions in line with the global fuel standard. Adoption of the NZF, planned for October 2025’s MEPC/ES.2, was postponed for over a year, due to pressure from IMO member states such as the US and Saudi Arabia.

See also: IMO paper on the NZF – MEPC 85/3/8: Consideration And Adoption of Amendments to Mandatory Instruments: Amendments to MARPOL Annex VI.

