AdSP MSO: presentazione dei lavori di riqualificazione del porto di Sant’Erasmo

presentazione dei lavori di riqualificazione del porto di Sant'Erasmo

riqualificazione del porto di Sant'Erasmo

Presentazione “dei lavori di riqualificazione del porto di Sant'Erasmo – secondo stralcio”, appena ultimati

4 luglio 2024 ore 18:00

Lungomare Yasser Arafat

Foro Italico Umberto I, Palermo

Interverranno il sindaco del Comune di Palermo Roberto Lagalla e l'assessore alla Rigenerazione urbana Maurizio Carta.

Nel corso dell'incontro sarà presentato il bando del concorso di idee per la riqualificazione del Foro Italico e delle aree di interfaccia città-porto

