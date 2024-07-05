Il Commissario straordinario dell’AdSP MAM, contramm. Vincenzo Leone, incontra la Stampa

Di
Redazione
-
Vincenzo-Leone

Martedì 9 luglio alle ore 12.30, nella ex sala Comitato della sede di (piazza V. Emanuele II n. 7) e mercoledì 10 luglio, alle ore 11.30, nella sala Comitato della sede di (p.le C. Colombo n. 1) dell' del Meridionale (AdSPMAM), il contrammiraglio Vincenzo Leone, nominato commissario straordinario dell'Ente, con Decreto ministeriale n. 178 del 1 luglio 2024, incontrerà la Stampa per presentarsi e illustrare le linee guida del suo mandato.

