SailGP expands U.S. partnership with Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta will provide premium stays and unforgettable experiences for the U.S. SailGP Team and SailGP fans at U.S. events

NEW YORK – SailGP, the world’s most exciting race on water, has announced its expanded partnership with Sonesta International Hotels, one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S. Sonesta will become the official hotel partner of the United States SailGP Team, including for upcoming Season 4 U.S. SailGP events this year. This collaboration brings together two organizations that have seen incredible growth in recent years in their respective industries.

Sonesta International Hotels will provide premium stays and unique experiences for the U.S. SailGP Team, SailGP fans, and Sonesta Travel Pass members at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23 and the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco on July 13-14. Last year, Sonesta kicked off the partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team and the league at the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final in San Francisco and the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago at Navy Pier.

“We look forward to hosting the incredible athletes competing in this summer’s SailGP events and to welcoming SailGP fans to our New York and San Francisco properties,” says Sonesta’s Chief Brand Officer, Elizabeth Harlow. “At Sonesta, we’re dedicated to enriching the experiences of our Sonesta Travel Pass members with fresh and thrilling opportunities. This partnership further cements our unwavering commitment to offer our members an unparalleled access to experience SailGP events.”

Mike Buckley, co-owner and CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team, said: “We plan on putting together one of the most thrilling sports experiences in New York this June with spectators traveling from all over the world. By partnering with one of the most reputable hotel companies, the team and I look forward to making Sonesta Hotels our home away from home as we close out Season 4 with a strong finish in the U.S.”

The Mubadala New York Grand Prix will be the first time the U.S. SailGP Team competes on home waters under new ownership. Fans can book their stay in The Big Apple for the homecoming event at The Shelburne Sonesta New York or Sonesta Simply Suites Jersey City, with a special offer available for stays between June 19-24, 2024, using the rate code SONSAIL24. Additionally, to celebrate the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco, guests at The Clift Royal Sonesta can enjoy exclusive savings on bookings made between June 27-July 22, 2024, using the booking code SONSAIL24 (Tickets on sale March 12).

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, visit SailGP.com/NewYork.