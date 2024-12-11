ZELIM APPOINTS USCG SAR EXPERT FOR NORTH AMERICA EXPANSION FOLLOWING SERIES A FUNDING SUCCESS

Edinburgh-headquartered maritime safety innovator Zelim has appointed a former Commander of the United States Coastguard as part of its strategy to open new markets for its man-overboard and security threat detection and recovery technologies.

Commander Matthew Mitchell, who has 20 years’ service with the USCG, most recently as head of search and rescue and policy, joins Zelim as Director of Search and Rescue to lead the newly incorporated Zelim LLC and support the company’s expansion across North America and other regions.

Zelim LLC is currently being set up on the USA’s East Coast, with the recruitment of a team to build on early sales of the ZOE Intelligent Detection system, GUARDIAN rescue craft, and SWIFT Man-overboard Recovery Conveyor across the cruise, offshore energy, coastguard, and defense sectors.

Zelim’s CTO and co-founder, Doug Lothian, said: “Matt has already played a pivotal role in securing a cooperative R&D agreement with the USCG, resulting in ZOE’s development and market introduction. We look forward to continuing this relationship and drawing on Matt’s extensive experience and network as our new Director of Search and Rescue.

“Matt is uniquely positioned to leverage Zelim’s safety and security technology to dramatically improve search and rescue capabilities globally, across all market segments, including national SAR authorities.”

North America is a key territory for Zelim. Having already secured orders and partnership agreements from early adopters in Canada and the USA, a physical presence in the USA will allow the company to better facilitate and serve anticipated demand from new and existing customers.

Matthew Mitchell, Zelim’s Director of Search and Rescue, said: “As the former chief of policy for the United States Coast Guard Search and Rescue division, I have witnessed first-hand the limitations of existing tools and technologies. Zelim’s solutions represent a quantum leap forward in man-overboard monitoring and response, and I am determined to ensure this technology is implemented worldwide.

Commander Mitchell furthered that ZOE, in particular, is the most significant breakthrough in search and rescue technology since the advent of search theory in 1946. “ZOE has the potential to completely transform how we detect, respond to, and ultimately save the lives of those who find themselves in peril in open waters. It’s a game-changer, plain and simple.

“Zelim’s sense of purpose and commitment to improving maritime safety was a key driver in my decision to join the team,” he said.

The appointment of Commander Mitchell follows Zelim’s successful closure of Series A investment, with the company receiving £5.2 million in funding to scale up and expand from Amati Global Investors, existing investors, and several new private investors. A further £1.95m was secured from Innovate UK’s Innovation Loan programme, which will fund ongoing development of the ZOE product line.

“The successful closure of this round, following successful seed rounds, indicates the confidence the market has in the company and our technologies. We can now light the torch on expanding commercial operations, focusing first on the Americas, where there is a huge maritime market and strong demand for our life-saving technology,” said Sam Mayall, Zelim’s Founder and CEO.

ZOE will be installed on a second jack-up rig operated by a Texas-based offshore contractor. The Canadian Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association as well as North American defence customers are trialling the system. There are also opportunities within multiple maritime sectors across the USA and Canada.