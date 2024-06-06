Inaugura oggi, presso la sede delle Nazioni Unite a New York, Ocean Stories

The Italian Navy exhibition: una mostra che celebra la Marina Militare, la sua storia, i valori, i suoi marinai, l’impegno nel sostegno all’agenda 2030 delle Nazioni Unite per lo sviluppo sostenibile.

La mostra, co-organizzata dalla Marina Militare con la Rappresentanza Permanente d’Italia all’ONU, sarà visitabile dal 6 al 14 giugno.

Un posto d’onore è riservato al modello in scala della nave scuola Amerigo Vespucci che, impegnata nel tour mondiale fortemente voluto dal Ministro Crosetto sta navigando lungo la costa pacifica del continente americano.

Il percorso espositivo multimediale e immersivo è stato ideato e realizzato da Magister Art, industria creativa e culturale per la valorizzazione degli asset del Paese.

Maggiori informazioni su www.oceanstories.it

EN

NEW YORK, UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS

6 – 14 JUNE 2024

OCEAN STORIES

The Italian Navy exhibition

In the world’s most representative institutional location, an exhibition celebrates the Italian Navy, its history, values, sailors and commitment to supporting the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

A place of honour has been reserved for the Amerigo Vespucci, the Navy’s training ship, which will be sailing along the United States’ Pacific Coast as part of its world tour, in the very same days when the exhibition welcomes visitors in New York.

From 6 to 14 June 2024, the headquarters of the United Nations in New York will host an exhibition of major prestige and significance, celebrating the history and values of the Italian Navy.

Co-organised by the Italian Navy with the Permanent Representation of Italy to the United Nations, Ocean Stories. The Italian Navy exhibition opens its doors in the very same week that also marks the World Ocean Day (8 June). The exhibition has been conceived and produced by Magister Art – a creative and cultural industry for the valorisation of Italy’s assets. A visit to the multimedia, immersive exhibition offers visitors a complete picture of the heterogeneous world of the Italian Navy, to involve and thrill a broad audience from all sorts of diverse cultures, nations and of all ages.

The exhibition is divided into four thematic areas. In Ocean Planet visitors will encounter the Ocean, as a single enormous sea embracing the entire globe, and learn about the Italian Navy’s commitment to its discovery, protection and conservation, thanks to its underwater capabilities, scientific research and technological innovation. This section features video, photographic and infographic contents presenting the Ocean’s salient features, such as its dimensions, the volume and depth of its waters, and the percentage under marine protection.

Visitors will also learn about operations and activities which see the Navy’s constant and significant involvement in enhancing knowledge about the Ocean, its conservation, protection and preservation.

The area entitled Tempo will host a series of images dedicated to the rhythms of maritime gestures and actions. Photographs and films illustrate the activities and operations typical of the Italian Navy, from the bosun’s pipe to radar clutter, from the swoosh of the wind to the wake left by a vessel as it cruises the seas and from the strikes of the ship’s bell to the creak of the sheets, all sounds that act as a metronome, marking the day’s activities in shipboard life everywhere.

The heart of the exhibition is dedicated to the Amerigo Vespucci training ship, once described by the United States aircraft carrier USS Independence, on the occasion of an historical encounter on the high seas, as “the most beautiful ship in the world”. The ship voyages here become a metaphor for a tale of universal relevance: the vessel is not only Italy’s ambassador to the world, but the bearer of such values as equality between peoples, inclusion, education, training, solidarity and hospitality.

Thanks to a 3D virtual reproduction realized by the University of Florence (Italy), visitors will have the opportunity both to explore the spaces on board the Amerigo Vespucci training ship, and at the same to take a closer look to a physical scale model, measuring almost five metres in length.

During the opening days of the exhibition in New York, the Amerigo Vespucci will be sailing the Pacific Ocean waters along the United States’ West Coast.

The final area of the exhibition is called “Sailors Leading” and pays a tribute to the great crew of the Italian Navy, the people who embody its essence and human dimension. A mosaic of faces to represent the rich variety of professions that make up the Italian Navy, from expert sailors, aviators and engineers to ship’s surgeons, divers, submariners, assault units and the young midshipmen who have just embarked on life at sea.

Ocean Stories will undergo a second display, from 27 June to 11 July 2024, at the Italian Embassy in Washington DC in the Piazza Italia space, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute.