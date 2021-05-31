PROGETTO “VENTO”: PRESENTATO A VENEZIA IL CONCEPT DI UN MEGASAILER DI 100 M FIRMATO NUVOLARI LENARD PER UN RITORNO REALISTICO ALLA VELA SOSTENIBILE

RITORNO AL FUTURO

Restituire lo yachting a vela alla sua naturale vocazione ambientalista ed ecosostenibile indipendentemente dalle dimensioni: il progetto NL 285 “Vento”, presentato da Nuvolari Lenard al Salone Nautico di Venezia 2021 (29 maggio 6 giugno), è un manifesto alla salvaguardia ambientale e un appello a progettisti ed armatori per sviluppare, con piena consapevolezza e a 360°, imbarcazioni di grandi dimensioni autenticamente green.

Un superyacht a vela di 100 m può e deve essere rispettoso dell’ambiente circostante e avere il minor impatto possibile sull’ecosistema. Per realizzarlo basta invertire la rotta, adottando comportamenti virtuosi e unire contemporaneamente le conoscenze, le tecnologie e i materiali di cui siamo a conoscenza. Ne sono convinti Carlo Nuvolari e Dan Lenard, fondatori dell’omonimo studio progettuale veneziano, sensibili a questi temi e da sempre promotori di uno yacht design consapevole (tra i loro ultimi progetti, Thunder, il taxi acqueo veneziano ibrido da 14 posti varato nel 2020).

BACK TO BASICS

Forte di un’esperienza pluridecennale nello yacht design a tutti i livelli, con progetti di enorme successo realizzati per cantieri iconici come Oceanco, Palmer Johnson, Perini Navi e CRN Ferretti, Nuvolari Lenard decide di rompere le righe con un concept radicale, che integra tutti i parametri della vela pura con le esigenze odierne di un armatore di superyacht.

“Vento”, infatti, non sarà l’ennesimo “sail assisted megayacht”, ma un autentico ed elegantissimo veliero di 100 m, che troverà nel vento la sua naturale forza propulsiva. «Essere attenti all’ambiente deve diventare un modo di essere, oltre che di pensare», spiega l’ingegnere Carlo Nuvolari, «e nulla ci impedisce di pensare uno yacht di grandi dimensioni realmente green. Non è difficile ottenere importanti risultati, basta smettere di essere tradizionalisti e rischiare, tornando indietro ai fondamentali: costruire una nave a vela, che sia veramente a vela è veramente efficiente».

SOSTENIBILITÀ E PRESTAZIONI

Nel rispetto di una filosofia progettuale propria di Nuvolari Lenard contraddistinta da un design sportivo e muscolare , “Vento” ha linee potenti e aggressive che ne confermano il carattere unico; ma dal momento che la forma non è mai fine a se stessa, ma sempre espressione di una funzione ben precisa, l’opera viva è studiata per essere il più possibile efficiente: la prua riversa, ad esempio, oltre a conferire allo yacht una forte personalità, consente di estendere al massimo la lunghezza al galleggiamento elevando così le performance sotto vela e la stabilità. Il risultato è uno scafo con ridotta resistenza all’avanzamento e quindi con minore richiesta di potenza per una data velocità, che si traduce in enormi benefici sia a vela sia a motore.

Anche la poppa degradante assolve una funzione, perché essendo poco voluminosa, inciderà di meno sul dislocamento complessivo, punto cruciale di uno scafo efficiente e sostenibile. Una barca a vela deve essere leggera, con il peso concentrato in basso, e “Vento” sarà così costruito in alluminio con sovrastrutture e alberi in composito avanzato. Uno scafo tendenzialmente leggero e lungo avrà una minore resistenza residua, formerà di conseguenza onde più piccole, a tutto beneficio delle coste, sempre più esposte al moto generato dalle grandi barche veloci. WING–SAIL A una carena efficiente deve corrispondere un piano velico adeguato che ne massimizzi i benefici e le prestazioni.

Nuvolari Lenard si è quindi rivolto alla Omer Wing–Sail e al suo ideatore, Ilan Gonen, ex pilota di caccia israeliano, esperto di aerodinamica oltre che appassionato velista. Il risultato è la Wing–Sail, unica nel suo genere che — come dimostrano anche i recenti scafi di America’s Cup — regala un’efficienza nettamente superiore a quella ottenuta con rig tradizionali. Una vela alare del genere, infatti, necessita di una minore superficie velica a parità di prestazioni e questo innesca una spirale positiva: riducendo la quantità di vela ci sarà una minor forza di sbandamento e quindi sarà richiesta meno peso in chiglia per raddrizzare la barca. In una parola: meno dislocamento che è, appunto, l’obiettivo finale. La chiglia retrattile consentirà di passare da un pescaggio di 5.5 m a uno di 9 m. Gli alberi in carbonio misureranno 64 m e sosterranno una superficie velica totale di 2100 metri quadri.

QUANDO GREEN FA RIMA CON BIG Come ogni progetto firmato Nuvolari Lenard, anche “Vento” racchiude, all’interno di linee sportive e potenti, interni ampi e molto ben distribuiti, grazie a un attento studio dei volumi e dei flussi. Il concept prevede sei cabine doppie: quattro Vip, una super Vip e la grande suite padronale a prua del main deck con terrazza privata. Enormi e diversificati anche gli spazi esterni, che comprendono, ovviamente, fly bridge, spa, beach club e tutti i plus che ci si aspetta di trovare a bordo di un megayacht di queste dimensioni. CAMBIO DI PASSO Per quanto riguarda la propulsione a motore, Nuvolari Lenard è in contatto con un’azienda leader del settore per equipaggiare “Vento” con un sistema ibrido diesel/elettrico con generatori a giri variabili ed eliche a passo variabile che consente molte opzioni di funzionamento per raggiungere le condizioni di massima efficienza e minimo consumo specifico.

“Vento” è molto più di uno yacht avanguardista e attento all’ambiente: è un concept rivoluzionario che costringe a guardare in faccia la realtà e ad affrontarla con occhi e mente diversi. Non bastano infatti un motore elettrico e delle batterie per rendere green un’imbarcazione, bisogna cambiare mentalità, acquisire una visione globale che sia in grado di bilanciare i benefici e i costi di alcune scelte proiettandole nel futuro. C’è bisogno, insomma, che lo yacht design cambi passo, che si preoccupi tanto del mare sotto casa quanto di quelli a noi lontani e che, dalla carena al piano velico, passando per la tecnologia applicata fino al decor dei lussuosi interni, si ponga delle domande e sia pronto a dare risposte concrete.

“Vento” parla a un mercato sensibile ai temi ambientali, preoccupato per il futuro dell’ecosistema marino, che è pronto a fare la sua parte: andare a vela il più possibile, non inquinare, navigare lenti per non generare un moto ondoso pericoloso per le coste, evitare di sprecare energia settando l’aria condizionata a temperature “polari” sotto coperta e, soprattutto, riappropriarsi dei tempi della vela, rispettando i capricci del vento che, in Mediterraneo, significa spostarsi alle prime ore del giorno e durante le termiche pomeridiane… Un nuovo modo di concepire i megayacht a vela, virato concretamente sull’ecologia, è possibile: “Vento” ne è la testimonianza.

EN

BACK TO THE FUTURE

“Vento” project: presented in Venice for the very first time the concept of a new 100 meters megasailer by Nuvolari Lenard – for a realistic return to sustainable sailing.

Restoring the eco-sustainable and naturally environmentally friendly character of wind-powered sailing, regardless of size: the NL 285 “Vento” project, presented by Nuvolari Lenard at the Venice Boat Show 2021 (29 May – 6 June), is a manifesto for environmental protection and an appeal to designers and owners to develop, with full awareness and at 360°, authentically green large yachts.

A 100m sailing superyacht can – and must – be environmentally friendly and have as little impact on the ecosystem as possible. This can be achieved by reversing course, adopting virtuous behaviour and simultaneously combining the knowledge, technologies and materials we already know about. Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard, founders of the Nuvolari Lenard Venetian design studio, are convinced of this. They have always been concerned with protecting the environment and have promoted responsible yacht design (their latest projects include Thunder, the 14-seater hybrid Venetian water taxi launched in 2020).



BACK TO BASICS

Building on decades of experience in yacht design in all shapes and sizes, with hugely successful projects for iconic shipyards such as Oceanco, Palmer Johnson, Perini Navi and CRN Ferretti, Nuvolari Lenard decided to break the mould with a radical concept that integrates all the parameters of pure sailing with the needs of today’s superyacht owner.

“Vento” will not be the umpteenth “sail assisted megayacht”, but an authentic and extremely elegant 100-metre sailing vessel that will use wind as its natural propulsive force.

“Being environmentally conscious has to become a way of being, as well as a way of thinking,” explains engineer Carlo Nuvolari. “There’s nothing stopping us from thinking about a truly green large yacht. It’s not difficult to achieve major results, you just have to stop being traditionalist and take a risk, going back to the basics: building a sailing yacht that really uses sails and is really efficient.”

SUSTAINABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

In keeping with Nuvolari Lenard’s own design philosophy of sporty, muscular design, “Vento” has a powerful, aggressive profile that confirms its unique character. However, since form is never an end in itself but always the expression of a very precise function, the yacht is designed to be as efficient as possible: the reverse bow, for example, as well as giving the yacht a strong personality, allows the waterline length to be extended to the maximum, thus increasing stability and performance when sailing. The result is a hull with reduced drag and therefore lower power requirements for a given speed, which translates into huge benefits when using sails or the motor. The sloping stern also fulfils a function, because with its small volume, it will have less impact on the overall displacement, which is crucial to an efficient and sustainable hull. A sailboat must be light, with the weight concentrated at the bottom, and “Vento” will thus be built in aluminium with superstructures and masts in advanced composite. A light and long hull will have less residual resistance, and will therefore form smaller waves, to the benefit of the coastline, which is increasingly exposed to the motion generated by large, fast boats.

WING-SAIL

An efficient hull must be matched by an appropriate sail plan that maximises its benefits and performance. So Nuvolari Lenard turned to Omer Wing-Sail and its creator, Ilan Gonen, an Israeli former fighter pilot, an aerodynamics expert and keen sailor. The result is a unique Wing Sail, which – as demonstrated by recent America’s Cup hulls – offers significantly greater efficiency than traditional rigs. A wing-sail of this type requires less sail area for the same performance and this triggers a positive spiral: by reducing the amount of sail there will be less heeling force and therefore less keel weight will be required to right the boat. Simply stated: less displacement, which is the ultimate goal. The retractable keel will make it possible to go from a draught of 5.5m to 9m. The carbon masts will measure 64 m and will support a total sail area of 2100 square metres.

WHEN GREEN RHYMES WITH BIG

Like every Nuvolari Lenard project, “Vento” encloses, within sporty and powerful lines, spacious and very well distributed interiors, thanks to a careful study of volumes and flows. The concept includes six double cabins: four VIP, one super VIP and the large master suite forward of the main deck, with a private terrace. The outdoor spaces are also huge and varied, including, of course, fly bridge, spa, beach club and all the other extras you’d expect to find on a megayacht of this size.

CHANGE OF PACE

As far as engine propulsion is concerned, Nuvolari Lenard is in contact with a leading company in the market to equip “Vento” with a hybrid diesel/electric system with variable-speed generators and variable-pitch propellers that allows many operating options, to achieve maximum efficiency and minimum specific consumption.

“Vento” is much more than an avant-garde, environmentally conscious yacht: it is a revolutionary concept that forces us to look reality in the face, see it through different eyes and deal with it with a different mindset. An electric motor and batteries are not enough to make a boat green, we need to change our mentality, to acquire a global vision that is able to balance the benefits and costs of certain choices and project them into the future. In short, yacht design needs to change pace, to concern itself as much with the sea on our doorstep as with seas far away and, from the hull to the sail plan and from the technology to the decoration of the luxurious interiors, to ask questions and be ready to give concrete answers.

“Vento” speaks to a market that is sensitive to environmental issues and concerned about the future of the marine ecosystem, and is ready to do its part: sailing as much as possible, not polluting, moving slowly to avoid generating wave motion that is dangerous for the coasts, saving energy (by not setting the air conditioning to “freezing” temperatures below deck) and, above all, regaining control of sailing time, respecting the whims of the wind which, in the Mediterranean, means moving around in the early hours of the day and during afternoon thermal breezes…

A new way of thinking about sailing mega-yachts, with a real focus on ecology, is possible: “Vento” is testimony to this.