La logistica al servizio delle imprese e del Paese

Di
Redazione
-
logistica Gruppo FS e Uniontrasporti

Polo Logistica del Gruppo FS e Uniontrasporti

Appuntamento 14 dicembre 2023-Unioncamere, Piazza Sallustio 21 Roma

Evento organizzato dal Polo Logistica Gruppo FS e Uniontrasporti: “La logistica al servizio delle imprese e del Paese. Multimodalità, priorità strategiche, investimenti, modal shift”. L’appuntamento è per giovedì 14 dicembre 2023 alle ore 10 (accredito ore 9.30) presso sede di Unioncamere, Piazza Sallustio 21, Roma.

STD-14-Dicembre-RomaDownload

