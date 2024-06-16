Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: The 4th Edition Kicks Off

ON 16 JUNE IN GENOA AT 6.15 PM THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA BY SAILING BOAT TO PROMOTE THE MARINA MILITARE BRAND AND THE BEAUTY OF THE COUNTRY

Rome– The wonderful setting of the Porto Antico of Genoa will host the Opening of the 4th edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour. During the event, the competing teams, the 10 stages and the news of the Tour will be presented.

Organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. in collaboration with the Italian Navy and with SSi Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT – National Tourism Agency – and the Italian Sailing Federation.

It is a sporting event created to spread the values of the Navy and promote the brand “Marina Militare” through sailing, which has become, over the course of the editions, an effective tool for promoting tourism and the beauty of the country.

We start from the “Lanterna Stage”, dedicated to the city of Genoa, to continue towards Sanremo “Fiori Stage”, La Maddalena “Gallura Stage”, Gaeta “Grifone Stage”, Catanzaro “Cassiodoro Stage”, Durazzo (ALB ) “Land of the Eagles Stage”, Vieste “Gargano Stage”, San Benedetto Del Trotto “Riviera delle Palme Stage”, Chioggia “Divine Stage” and will end in Venice – “Doge’s Stage” – on 20 July with the final event and awards ceremony.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is an event that embodies the varied “sporting” souls of sailing, combining the charm of the offshore regattas of the ten Beneteau Figaro 3 with the dynamic competitive spirit of the trials on the buoys, where the specialists will be the protagonists of the Wingfoil and WASZP classes, latest generation single foiling one design.

In this 4th edition, in addition to the territories that host the stages, a significant role is reserved for the Lighthouses. This year too, the boats will sail along the routes outlined by the presence of these highly evocative works whose valorisation is conducted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. since 2015. Twelve fascinating properties, immersed in highly evocative contexts included in the Valore Paese Italia – Fari project, the plan to enhance public real estate assets promoted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and State Property Agency.

The valorisation of lighthouses in a dual key represents a true rebirth of evocative places, once the heritage of a few but finally a collective heritage.

Speakers will include: the Mayor of Genoa Dr. Marco Bucci, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy Team Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, the CEO of Defense Services Dr. Luca Andreoli, the President of SSi Sports & Events Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, the Lawyer Alberto Volandri, General Secretary of the Italian Sailing Federation.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Fabio Pozzo, journalist of “La Stampa”.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports