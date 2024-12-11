East Med Maritime Conference 2025: One Step Ahead in Shaping the Maritime Future

Following the success of the East Med Maritime Conference (EMMC) in 2019, the stage is set for the second edition of this leading maritime event. Organized by Robban Assafina, it is scheduled to take place on June 19, 2025, in Athens, Greece.

The inaugural event in 2019 successfully secured its place on the maritime calendar as one of the most significant events in the region. The conference attracted pioneers, leaders, and experts from a wide array of sectors, including regional and international shipping companies, port operators, shipbuilding and repair yards, and maritime professionals. Building on this success, the 2025 edition promises to be an even more impactful gathering, bringing together industry leaders to discuss pressing issues and develop a roadmap for a brighter, safer, and more secure future in the maritime transport.

Robban Assafina’s Editor-in-Chief Louay Chaaban, highlights that the upcoming conference will feature top maritime leaders from local, regional, and international levels, representing major companies from around the globe.

EMMC 2025 Speakers

The East Med Maritime Conference 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of speakers from prominent maritime organizations and associations. Among the distinguished individuals who will be sharing their insights are Jordi Torent (Secretary General of MEDports Association and Strategy Director of the Port of Barcelona), Dr. Ahmad Tamer (Director General of Land and Maritime Transport – Lebanon / Director of Tripoli Port – Lebanon), Raymond Khawand (Managing Director of CONSOLMAR), in addition to senior speaker from Sallaum Lines (ranked among the top 10 largest vehicle carriers worldwide), International Maritime Organization, and Asyad Shipping.

Prominent Sponsors

As for EMMC 2025 sponsors, Robban Assafina enjoys to unveil the prominent sponsors, whose contributions are vital to the conference’s success. These sponsors include General Company for Maritime Transport, East Med Shipyard, Islamic P&I Club (IPANDI), RJA Group S.A., Mediterranean Management Group, and ROZMARINE.

Key Supporters

The EMMC 2025 also benefits from the support of several esteemed maritime organizations, whose collaboration ensures the conference’s success and relevance. The supporters include the MEDports Association, International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), the Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers & Exporters (HEMEXPO), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Hellas), the Worldwide Industrial & Marine Association (WIMA), and the Nautical Institute Greece (Hellenic Branch).

The second edition of the East Med Maritime Conference promises to be a key event for industry professionals and experts, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas, solutions to contemporary challenges, and the development of a sustainable future for the maritime industry. With the backing of influential speakers, supporters, and sponsors, EMMC 2025 will further strengthen its position as a leading maritime event globally.

To Participate, please visit https://emmc.me