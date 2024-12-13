BOOT AND “THE FOILING ORGANIZATION” ANNOUNCE “FOILING WORLD”

AC40 Simulator – ©WeAreFoiling

THE NEW MESSE DÜSSELDORF AREA DEDICATED TO FOILING TECHNOLOGIES, INFRASTRUCTURES, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

From January 18th to 26th, “Foiling World” will showcase the state of the art in foiling technologies and offer boot visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to participate in debates, lectures and informative sessions on the latest topics in foiling, the new era of sailing, towards a sustainable way of mobility on the water.

The new dedicated foiling pole located in Hall 15 will house two foiling simulators specially designed to train AC main, Women and Youth teams, as well private owners and professionals who will be taking part in the new circuit of the world’s fastest one-design, the AC40. This futuristic equipment, produced by McConaghy Boats, will be made available thanks to “Emirates Team New Zealand” and “AC Team Germany” for all those who wish to test their skills.

Foiling World will be set up by The Foiling Organization with the collaboration of some of the most established global foiling sports and industry players, including some of the world’s top sailors, yacht clubs and race organizers such as: Secumar, BirdyFish, Waka Foils, Candela, foil.one, MW40OF, and Bluegame.

During the event, The Foiling Organization will offer an intensive program of conference sessions that will be attended by Luca Rizzotti (Founder and President – The Foiling Organization) and Rowan Gyde (Foiling World Project Manager – The Foiling Organization).

The new Messe Düsseldorf area will also show a photographic exposition of 100 foiling images taken by some of the most famous sailing photographers.

A permanent eSports arena in partnership with Svenska Seglarförbundet (Swedish Sailing Federation) will be available for visitors and exhibitors. Up to 30 competitors will have the chance to test themselves against each other on site and remotely during a three day program to be the undisputed eSports Foiling World Champion. Tutorial and workshop opportunities will be available for newcomers to gaming as well as expert commentary describing the transition from eSports learnings to real-life sailing. Group phase will be played on January 20th, then semifinals on the 23rd and the final on the following day.

boot Director Petros Michelidakis declared: “Our cooperation with The Foiling Organization is the highlight in the Sailing Hall 15. In the middle of the new Sailing Plaza, ‘Foiling World’ presents this innovative technology, which is currently boosting competitive sailing and making it more attractive than ever before. We are very happy to have Luca Rizzotti and his crew on board. Luca will also be speaking at our visionary forum ‘blue innovation dock’ in hall 10 on the topic of ‘Digitization and New Technologies’ on boot Friday. With its partnership with The Foiling Organization, boot Düsseldorf is once again setting standards for the future and presenting itself as a driving force for the sailing industry.”

The Foiling Organization is the accelerated networking path towards foiling development for the global foiling industry and its professionals, conceived and promoted by the We Are Foiling events ecosystem. Its Founder and President, Luca Rizzotti, commented: “Being at boot is a confirmation of the goodness of our intuitions and the work done so far with all our partners. Foiling is revolutionising waterborne mobility and is now an almost obligatory choice for new leisure and commercial applications”.

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

This is the (provisional) program of talks offered by The Foiling Organization during Foiling World. The lectures will be attended by Luca Rizzotti (Founder and President – The Foiling Organization) and Rowan Gyde (Foiling World Project Manager – The Foiling Organization).

January 21st

13:30 – 14:15 | Surf Hall 17

An introduction to The Foiling Organization and The Foiling Week

January 22nd

13:30 – 14:15 | Blue Innovation Dock | Hall 10

Insights from the foiling world

January 23rd

13:30 – 14:00 | Surf Hall 17

Foiling transitions from leisure to sport

17:30 – 18:00 | Sailing Main Stage | Hall 15

Exploring the future of sailing. A Keynote on Foiling with an International Sailing Personality.

January 24th

14:15 – 15:00 | Blue Innovation Dock | Hall 10

Innovation in production and new materials

January 25th

14:15 – 15:00 | Blue Innovation Dock | Hall 10

Foiling Cities: urban technologies and future solutions

15:30 – 16:00 | Sailing Main Stage | Hall 15

High performance foiling: from grassroots to the Olympics and beyond

January 26th

14:15 – 15:00 | Blue Innovation Dock | Hall 10

Flagship foiling: America’s Cup, The Ocean Race, Olympics, SailGP, E1

15:30 – 16:00 | Sailing Main Stage | Hall 15

Foiling: the trickle down effect

Among all networking opportunities programmed at Foiling World, boot will be promoting a Happy Hour on Thursday 23rd from 18:00.

boot Director Petros Michelidakis – ©Messe Düsseldorf / C. Tillmann

The Foiling Organization Founder and President Luca Rizzotti – ©Martina Orsini / WeAreFoiling

Foiling World Photo Show – ©WeAreFoiling