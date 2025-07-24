SAXDOR YACHTS NAMED MAIN SPONSOR OF THE 8MR WORLD CUP 2025 IN TURKU: A CELEBRATION OF MARITIME HERITAGE AND SHARED VALUES

Saxdor Yachts, the fastest-growing European boat brand leading the innovation in modern motor yachts, is proud to announce its role as main sponsor of the 8mR World Cup 2025, the most prestigious event in the International Eight Metre sailing class.

Held in Turku, Finland, from August 2–9, 2025, the event brings together some of the world’s most elegant and historically significant sailing yachts from across Europe and beyond in a competition that blends heritage, beauty, and performance. The Finnish archipelago where the event will take place offers a stunning setting combined with tactically demanding conditions, ideal for top-level competition. With 21 boats from 8 countries already confirmed, participation is set to grow as the event approaches.

For Saxdor, the sponsorship is both symbolic and strategic. The regatta takes place in the brand’s home country, highlighting Saxdor’s connection and respect for Finland’s maritime tradition—an identity further reinforced by the company’s recent expansion of production into Larsmo, a region with a long-standing boatbuilding legacy. In addition, by attending the Airisto Classic and Champagne Regatta as well, Saxdor seizes the opportunity to celebrate the country’s rich yachting tradition alongside a passionate community of enthusiasts.

“The Eight Metre class represents timeless design, precision, and passion for the sea—values we strongly identify with at Saxdor,” said Erna Rusi, CEO of Saxdor Yachts. “As a Finnish brand shaping the future of modern motor yachts, we’re proud to support and be part of an event that connects an international community of boating enthusiasts and brings together the tradition and innovation that have defined the industry and continue to move it forward.”

“The World Cup regatta highlights Turku’s role at the heart of Finland’s maritime culture and offers a unique opportunity to showcase our country and its stunning archipelago to an international audience. It also demonstrates what can be achieved through close cooperation between sailing clubs, local businesses, and committed partners — this spirit of collaboration is what makes events like this truly exceptional,” says Hasse Karlsson, Commodore of Airisto Segelsällskapet and Chair of the 2025 8mR World Cup.

Throughout the regatta, Saxdor will be based at the Ruissalo Boatyard—a location known for its historic boatbuilding atmosphere and vibrant marina setting. Visitors will have the chance to discover the Saxdor models on display – the flagship in its two variants 400 GTO and 400 GTC as well as the 340 GTWA – and familiarize themselves with the brand’s unique interpretation of high-performance, Scandinavian-style boating.

This partnership is part of Saxdor’s broader strategy to support premium international events and affirm its identity as a forward-thinking, global brand, honoring Finnish maritime heritage while looking firmly to the future and leading innovation.

For more information, visit:

saxdoryachts.com/saxdor-at-the-8mr-sailing-world-cup

