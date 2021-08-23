NEW HYLAS YACHTS H57 IS GOING TO MAKE HER OFFICIAL WORLD DEBUT AT MAJOR US BOAT SHOWS

The Newport International Boat Show is September 16-19, 2021 at Newport, RI

The United States Sailboat Show is October 14-18, 2021 at City Dock, Annapolis, MD

The Hylas H57 interior features three cabins, a dedicated work/utility space and lithium ion powered air conditioning

Integrated hardtop, extending awning, windshield, and innovative social spaces

Hylas Yachts announced that its new Hylas H57 hull #1 featuring the progressive Bill Dixon design and luxurious interior is going to make her official world debut at major US boat shows this fall. The yacht will take part in the Newport International Boat Show from September 16-19 (Dock N-3 E) and then will attend the United States Sailboat Show from October 14-18 (Dock D).

“We are excited to be back to the boat shows,” said Peggy Huang, Director at Hylas Yachts. “It means the market is slowly getting back to normal, at least it looks like that. We are going to show the beautiful Hylas H57 to potential clients and we are quite sure they are going to love her from the first sight. Please get in touch with me to book your appointment to see the yacht.”

Headturner for real

The form and styling of this Hylas H57 is amazing. Its flowing lines, integrated hardtop with extending awning, windshield and the innovative social spaces in the cockpit and aft deck make it worthy of further investigation. The fundamental design and overall look of the Hylas H57 has proven to be an immediate winner. Hylas feels that the interior build quality and lifestyle enhancing conveniences are worth as much consideration as the performance of the yacht.

With the introduction of new models like the Hylas H60 and Hylas H57 the designers paid much attention to the interior layout. However, there are opportunities for clients to make delicate changes that can be considered beyond color, fabrics, textures and finishes.

The show model embraces technological advances that are now available to make time onboard while cruising even more enjoyable. The Hylas team has worked hard to include the very latest navigational and entertainment equipment, make climate control quiet and efficient using the lithium-ion technology to power AC through the night even while at anchor without the need for a generator.

Making a splash

CEO Andy Huang recognizes the complexity in completing a project like this but there is also a good deal of learning and opportunities to engage with suppliers that may be called upon with a future build.

“There is nothing more exciting than seeing a truly spectacular yacht coming to life in our facilities,” said Andy Huang. “This is something that is only really possible if the yard is heavily vested in the brand. We will never compromise on quality. We recognize there will be new materials and manufacturing techniques and, as this is a showcase concept, we are willing to put in the time to ensure a Hylas quality finish. It’s good to have one of these flagship models for each of the new designs it will help our future clients to make their own decisions.”

The design considerations do not end with the interior and in fact comfort and convenience spills out to the exterior of the yacht. The solent rig, hardtop with solar power and furling systems are all fingertip control. Even selecting the most suitable color for the sails that are available from North in their latest 3di sail material, has been taken into consideration.