Amer Yachts reveals new flagship – a unique charter yacht powered by Volvo Penta IPS

A new charter yacht joins Amer’s impressive portfolio. The Amer 120 is the largest of its kind in the world to be powered by Volvo Penta IPS. But what makes Volvo Penta IPS so desirable for Amer’s charter yachts?

Known for its state-of-the-art craftsmanship and spacious designs, Amer Yacht has now launched its new Amer 120 – originally announced at Cannes Yachting Festival in 2017. An impressive 60% of Amer Yachts’ builds – equipped with Volvo Penta’s Inboard Performance System (IPS) – are destined for the charter and rental sector. This figure highlights the trust in quality and reliability that the Italian yacht builder has earned over the years, and now Amer 120 joins the ranks.

“We are very proud of this new build,” says Barbara Amerio, CEO of Gruppo Permare, Amer Yachts. “Not only is this boat our new flagship, but she also represents an important record for being the largest yacht ever built with Volvo Penta IPS.”

The yacht has an LOA of 36.5m, a beam of 7.70m, and is characterized by a full-width superstructure that accommodates all the spaces of the main deck – saloon, owner’s cabin, kitchen, etc. The compact design of Volvo Penta IPS delivers more space onboard – a small engine room allows for extra crew cabins, and storage for toys like jet skis – making the Amer 120 a truly impressive boat, perfect for charter holidays. But it’s not just spacious living that makes this the perfect charter boat – the expert propulsion system is also a driving force.

Volvo Penta IPS: more than just speed

Amer 120 is equipped with four Volvo Penta D13-IPS1350 engines (4 x 1000 hp). This powerful setup allows the yacht to reach a max speed of 26 kn – an impressive pace for a boat of this size. But speed isn’t everything. Charter yacht owners are also looking for reliability and fuel economy while their customers are looking for comfort – Volvo Penta IPS offers all this and more.

Ease and Comfort

Passengers are looking for comfort on board. Some charter customers request Volvo Penta IPS because of the improved stability and quietness it offers them and their guests. This allows captains to travel at night without disturbing passenger’s sleep, so they have more time to enjoy their destination during the day. But stability doesn’t mean a compromise of agility, far from it. The pairing of Amer Yachts’ sleek design with Volvo Penta IPS results in an extremely maneuverable vessel. Additionally, the Volvo Penta joystick makes maneuvering in narrow berths, windy environments, or strong currents easy – great for crews that are always on the move.

Fuel Efficiency

Saving in consumption is an important factor when calculating transfers. In initial simulations, Amer 120 showed a reduction in fuel consumption so substantial that captains could save enough fuel to gain an extra day of navigation or a further destination in the itinerary – saving time and money and enhancing the captain and passenger experience. On top of this, the Volvo Penta D13-IPS1350 system will soon be available with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) installation that meets IMO III emission regulations and permits sailing in the so-called Emission Control Areas (ECA) – futureproofing charter operators’ vessels whilst at the same time reducing emissions and maintaining performance and low fuel consumption.