Nautor’s Swan is opening its doors to show where the magic happens

With the approach of Spring, the Nautor’s Swan team is getting ready for the launching season and wishing “Fair Winds” to many happy and lucky owners sailing away.

To celebrate this important time of the year, the BTC yard (Boatbuilding Technology Centre) is opening its doors to clients, from May 28th to 31st, offering a deep experience to inspect a variety of new yachts in the water and by touring the factory, discovering where all the magic happens.

“We welcome clients to our home throughout the year here at BTC” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “but we felt compelled to open our yard’s doors with the opportunity for them to see over ten new Swan yachts in their delivery phase, all ready to go to sea”.

The BTC will welcome its guests, with a wide range of Swans under construction and in the water. The team at the yard will be available to explain the different phases of construction offering a great insight about the key elements of Swan’s DNA: reliability, quality, performance and innovation.

This is the opportunity to celebrate the amazing job the team does everyday and to give our guests a 360° experience: they will be able to inspect every step of the production of our boats, from the early lamination and fit-out stages until the moment the yacht hits the water.

More than 20 units representing practically the whole range will be accessible for the guests to view. Some are under construction and some ready to unfurl their sails, explore the ocean and to build new memories for Owners, families and friends.

Michelangelo Casadei, Nautor Group CTOO added: “We work very hard to build the boats our brand is recognized for and we are very proud and excited to walk our guests through the exacting production processes and their continuous improvement that make a Swan one of the most revered sailing yachts in the industry.”