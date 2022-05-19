Nautor’s Swan appoints Nautikos as official agent for Mexico

As part of Nautor’s continued commitment to strengthen its presence worldwide, the Finnish company is pleased to announce the appointment of Nautikos as official agent for Nautor’s Swan in Mexico.

With its headquarters in Mexico City and many service offices throughout the country and with a long-standing track record in yacht sales, Nautikos opens up a new region previously uncharted by Nautor and to new opportunities to expand the awareness of the brand.

“We are very proud of this partnership between Nautikos and Nautor’s Swan. Nautikos is the largest Latin American company in the high-end leisure marine industry and being able to represent a brand like Nautor, which is considered a reference point in the sailing world makes us very keen to strive to do our best and make our territory an area where the Swan community can feel at home. With Nautikos’ immaculate reputation for more than 20 years in the market, our commitment to service, our loyalty to our brand partners combining it with the Swan Pedigree, the out-of- this-world quality and the desire to grow in Mexico, we’re sure this partnership will be very successful for many years”. States Manuel Aparicio, Sales Director at Nautikos.