Nautor’s Swan is getting ready for a bright September

ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET FOR THE NEW RISING STAR – SWAN 55 – WORLDWIDE PREMIÈRE AT CANNES YACHTING FESTIVAL

During the BTC Open Days, at Nautor’s Swan headquarters in Pietarsaari, the new Swan 55 has made her pre – debut at the end of May.

The hull number one of this brand new model in the Swan range, was presented as a preview for very special guests who arrived in Pietarsaari, 450 km from the Artic Circle, to admire her in all her beauty, with her sleek lines, beautiful interior and innovative solutions.

The Swan 55 will be Nautor’s rising star during the upcoming Boat Show season.

She is expected to wow on the Cannes red Carpet for her Worldwide Première and then at the Genoa Boat Show for her Italian première.

CLUBSWAN 80 – MY SONG RACING DEBUT AT MAXI YACHT ROLEX CUP

The big racing dèbut of the ClubSwan 80 – My Song will be in the crystal waters of Porto Cervo, during the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup from Septmeber 4th to 10th.

On September 4th at 11 am guests are invited to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda where the Nautor’s Swan Top Management together with its partners in the realization of this project will walk their guests through the project, the construction and a visit of the latest addition in the ClubSwan Yachts family.

CANNES YACHTING FESTIVAL – 6 – 11 SEPTEMBER

Nautor’s Swan will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival doubling its presence, in Port Canto for the sailing range and Port Vieux with the motoryacht, Swan Shadow.

In Port Canto Nautor will present as a worldwide première, the new Swan 55, a pure beauty conceived in a contemporary style, yet still maintaining the pillars of Nautor’s Swan DNA of Performance, Innovation, Elegance and Reliability.

With Naval architecture by Maestro Frers and interior design by Misa Poggi, the boat is destined to become the new icon of the range.

This newbie of the Swan family will be accompanied by her bigger sisters, Swan 78, in stunning metallic grey livery and the Swan 58, which made her appearance to the world last year.

In Port Vieux, the fast and amazing Swan Shadow will be available for visits and sea trials.

SAVE THE DATE

Nautor’s Swan Press Conference

September 7th at 3 pm

Hotel Majestic – Salle Courchevel

ROLEX SWAN CUP – 11 – 18 SEPTEMBER

Set in the Sardinian paradise of Porto Cervo, the 21st edition of this unmissable regatta again brings together a dynamic trio – the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Nautor’s Swan and Rolex – for a week-long festival of sportsmanship, camaraderie and spirited racing.

The Rolex Swan Cup has all the ingredients to be a spectacular success: a diverse international fleet showcasing the Swan range, an array of dedicated owners, pros and amateurs, a stunning yacht club and a title sponsor renowned for its excellent products.

SALONE NAUTICO – GENOA – 22 – 27 SEPTEMBER

Genoa represents an important milestone and a must-attend venue for Nautor’s Swan, where it will welcome its guests in the sailing and motoryacht area.

Visitors will have the possibility to visit the best-seller Swan 48 and the brand new Swan 55 on Banchina C, an area dedicated to the sport of Sail.

On Banchina E, the Swan Shadow will be available for thrilling visits and seatrials.

MONACO YACHT SHOW WILL BE THE STAGE OF A NEW MAXI PREMIERE – CLUBSWAN 80

28 SEPTEMBER – 1 OCTOBER

MYS 2022 will represent a way for Nautor’s Swan to highlight its completeness in terms of range, expressing once again the expertise of the yard in the maxi segment and custom yachts and will be the stage for the Worldwide Première of the ClubSwan 80 – My Song.

The brand new yacht, together with the highly regarded Swan 98 – BeCool will be on display on Quai de L’Hirondelle and Nautor will be using this renowned Superyacht Showcase venue to announce some exciting news too.