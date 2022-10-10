LUNA ROSSA PROTOTYPE

Di
Redazione
-

In diretta da Cagliari, il varo di Luna Rossa Prototype per vivere insieme al team l’emozione di questo momento. Live streaming giovedì 13 ottobre 2022 dalle ore 13:30 su Instagram, Facebook e Youtube.

Follow the Luna Rossa Prototype launch in Cagliari in streaming and come share the excitement of this celebration with us. Live streaming Thursday, October 13th, 2022 from 13:30 on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.