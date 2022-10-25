LA PRIMA NAVIGAZIONE DEL PROTOTIPO LUNA ROSSA

Inizio molto positivo nel primo giorno di navigazione, con condizione di vento debole

Cagliari– Dopo il tow-test (uscita al traino senza albero e vele) di venerdì 21 ottobre, necessaria per controllare e verificare la parte immersa dello scafo (opera viva), il prototipo di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ha effettuato ieri il suo primo giorno di effettiva navigazione a vela. Nonostante il vento molto debole (attorno ai 7 nodi), si è sollevato sui foil, volando per un discreto periodo di tempo.

Grande soddisfazione da parte del team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli per questa primissima giornata, che conferma le ottime impressioni già riscontrate al rientro dalle prove al traino, quando erano stati positivamente verificati i settori strutturali e della meccatronica.

«Abbiamo controllato tutta la parte aero», spiega Gilberto – Gillo – Nobili, operations manager di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. «Abbiamo issato le vele per la prima volta e abbiamo effettuato la calibrazione dell’albero e il tuning del sistema idraulico ed elettronico; siamo usciti al traino perché il vento era troppo debole, ma una volta fuori abbiamo volato ed effettuato alcune regolazioni, constatando che tutto funzionava perfettamente; abbiamo virato, anche se il vento non era sufficiente per manovrare. Siamo molto contenti, il risultato è decisamente positivo».

E’ molto soddisfatto anche Jimmy Spithill, che “ha fatto coppia” al timone con l’olimpionico Ruggero Tita: «E’ stata una grandissima giornata e, considerando che era la prima uscita a vela, la barca si è comportata benissimo; funzionava tutto e abbiamo navigato sui foil. Complimenti ai ragazzi che hanno fatto un ottimo lavoro, è stato proprio bello. Abbiamo manovrato poco perché non c’era abbastanza vento, ma nei prossimi giorni dovremmo avere più aria e quindi potremo navigare normalmente».

Anche se non si trattava della prima uscita foiling su un Coppa America, le emozioni per Ruggero Tita sono state lo stesso tante: «Avevo già provato il brivido di navigare sull’AC75, per l’esattezza sulla barca 1 di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, ma salire a bordo del prototipo è stato davvero “figo”, perché la barca è molto sensibile al timone. Come prima giornata direi che è andata benissimo, anche se non abbiamo avuto modo di navigare al 100%. Alternarsi con un altro timoniere è una cosa strana, non è automatico riuscire a cambiare ruolo tra una mura e l’altra. Mi sono divertito molto».

Il team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli proseguirà i suoi test di navigazione nelle acque di Cagliari per provare scafo, manovre e strumentazioni in differenti condizioni meteo e per allenare – in rotazione – l’equipaggio su questa nuova imbarcazione.

EN

FIRST SAILING FOR LUNA ROSSA PROTOTYPE

Positive kick-off for sailing day one in very light winds

After the tow-test (towing out without mast and sails) on Friday October 21st, which served to run checks on all displaced surfaces, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s prototype set out yesterday on her first day of actual sailing. Despite the very weak wind (around 7 knots), the boat did foil and stayed on the wings for a fair amount of time.

Great satisfaction within the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team after this first day, which confirms the excellent impressions already seen in returning from the tow-test, when the structural sectors, mechatronics, etc. were positively checked.

«We checked all the aero part» explains Gilberto – Gillo – Nobili, operations manager of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. «We hoisted the mainsail for the first time and carried out the calibration of the mast and the tuning of the hydraulic and electronic systems; we docked off on tow because the wind was too weak, but once out we were out we foiled and made some trims, noting that everything was working perfectly; we tacked, even though the wind was not strong enough to manoeuvre. We are very happy with the results of the day».

Jimmy Spithill, who was ‘paired’ at the helm with olympian Ruggero Tita, was also very satisfied: «It was a great day, and considering that it was the first under sail, the boat behaved very well; everything worked and we did some foiling. Congratulations to the guys who did a great job, it was really nice. We did not manouvre much because there was not enough wind, but in the next few days we should have more air and we should be able to sail normally».

Although it wasn’t his first foiling outing on an America’s Cup, the emotions for Ruggero Tita were still plenty: «I had already experienced the thrill of sailing on the AC75, on Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s boat 1 to be exact, but getting on board the prototype was especially cool because the boat is so sensitive to the helm. As a first day, I’d say it went very well, even though we didn’t get to sail at 100%. Alternating with another helmsman is a quite a new experience and switching roles is not automatic when tacking from one side to the other. I had a lot of fun».

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team will continue its sea-trials in the waters of Cagliari to test the hull, manoeuvres and instruments in different weather conditions and to train the crew – in rotation – on this new boat.