BUFALARI E’ IL NUOVO SEGRETARIO GENERALE DI ASSONAUTICA

Di
Redazione
-
Antonio Bufalari è il nuovo Segretario Generale di Assonautica Italiana. La nomina è avvenuta ieri a Roma su indicazione del Presidente Giovanni Acampora nel corso del Consiglio Direttivo.

Bufalari, già Presidente di Assonautica Romana e componente dell’Advisory Board dell’associazione nazionale, è avvocato, docente di diritto della nautica da diporto, legal counsel del Gruppo Marinedi e Amministratore di alcune realtà portuali italiane.

